Once the results were posted from the ninth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we saw two penalties of note—one in each class. In the 250SX Class, Haiden Deegan (250SX) penalized two positions for an off-track advantage, and Adam Cianciarulo (450SX) was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag.

Deegan was one of three riders who went off track in the second turn of the main event when a few riders got slowed up off the big double after the turn. Daxton Bennick, Hardy Munoz, and Deegan all went off course through the starting straight that had become a crowded area with flaggers, Alpinestars medical crew members, media personnel, and more and around the big double. Deegan was the third of the three riders to do so, and on the broadcast you cannot see what Bennick does, but you can see Munoz look before he reenters the track, whereas Deegan does not. While neither Bennick nor Munoz received a penalty for their actions, the #38 received a two-position penalty.

"There has been a penalty, we reviewed all riders that went off the race track at the start of the 250 main event, and we determined that Haiden Deegan did gain an advantage while off that race track, and he received a two-position penalty," said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier in the SMX Insider post-race show.

In the final turn of the race, Deegan punted Coty Schock off the track and over the berm, taking seventh at the checkered flag as Schock remounted to finish ninth. Official 250SX results and 250SX East Region championship standings are below.

