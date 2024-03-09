Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Haiden Deegan, Adam Cianciarulo Penalized at Birmingham Supercross

March 9, 2024 11:50pm | by:
Haiden Deegan, Adam Cianciarulo Penalized at Birmingham Supercross

Once the results were posted from the ninth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we saw two penalties of note—one in each class. In the 250SX Class, Haiden Deegan (250SX) penalized two positions for an off-track advantage, and Adam Cianciarulo (450SX) was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag.

Deegan was one of three riders who went off track in the second turn of the main event when a few riders got slowed up off the big double after the turn. Daxton Bennick, Hardy Munoz, and Deegan all went off course through the starting straight that had become a crowded area with flaggers, Alpinestars medical crew members, media personnel, and more and around the big double. Deegan was the third of the three riders to do so, and on the broadcast you cannot see what Bennick does, but you can see Munoz look before he reenters the track, whereas Deegan does not. While neither Bennick nor Munoz received a penalty for their actions, the #38 received a two-position penalty.

"There has been a penalty, we reviewed all riders that went off the race track at the start of the 250 main event, and we determined that Haiden Deegan did gain an advantage while off that race track, and he received a two-position penalty," said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier in the SMX Insider post-race show.

In the final turn of the race, Deegan punted Coty Schock off the track and over the berm, taking seventh at the checkered flag as Schock remounted to finish ninth. Official 250SX results and 250SX East Region championship standings are below.

Watch the Deegan incident starting at the 1:00 mark of the highlights below, then the move on Schock around the 2:30 mark.

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East Main Event

March 9, 2024
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:03.573 17 Laps 53.076 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:06.304 +2.731 53.461 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:07.379 +3.806 53.628 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:14.664 +11.091 53.746 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
5 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin 16:22.912 +19.339 53.943 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
6 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:23.677 +20.104 53.723 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
7 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:32.620 +29.047 54.899 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:43.175 +39.602 54.327 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:28.643 +39.602 54.516 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:47.628 +44.055 54.124 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 74
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 73
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 69
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 62
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 62
Full Standings

In the 450SX main event, Aaron Tanti went down hard on the big double, which brought out the red cross flag. This flag, also called the “wheels on the ground flag” requires  riders to roll all jumps in the section where these flags are waived at. Once riders are past the red cross flags they can remain racing at full speed. Adam Cianciarulo must have jumped while the flags were shown, as he was penalized five championship points for jumping while the red cross flag was waving. Cianciarulo finished the race 12th, and he keeps that 12th place finish, but he only scored five points on the night instead of 12 and he only has 48 total points on the season instead of 53. This penalty of points compared to finishing positions follows along with the AMA Supercross rulebook in a rule change that was implemented a handful of years ago. Official 450SX results and championship standings are below.

Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Main Event

March 9, 2024
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:10.878 23 Laps 52.139 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:13.323 +2.445 52.149 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:25.352 +14.474 52.175 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:29.031 +18.153 52.368 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:31.466 +20.588 52.573 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
6 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:36.703 +25.825 53.179 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:39.123 +28.245 52.163 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
8 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:41.615 +30.737 52.201 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:43.759 +32.881 52.386 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
10 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:54.186 +43.308 53.084 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
11 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 22:07.927 +57.049 53.888 Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo 21:17.458 22 Laps 54.260 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 185
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 172
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 165
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 159
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 153
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 147
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 146
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 108
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 107
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 95
11Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 91
12Hunter Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 87
13Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 75
14Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 48
15Dean Wilson
Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom 46
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now