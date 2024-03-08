Jason Weigandt walks and talks while dodging the rain at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Yeah, Friday rain is fine because the track is covered and it's supposed to be clear tomorrow. Trust us! Weigandt also talks Max Anstie, Cooper Webb and more. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R, the bikes that hold the points lead in both classes of Monster Energy AMA Supercross right now. Yeah, Anstie is handling his business on a privateer team! As for Jett, well, he could be on the verge of something big if he snags another win. That makes this round an important one.

Either way, see your Honda Powersports dealer.