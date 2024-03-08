All this build up for Daytona. Seriously, it have been a long time since I was that hyped for a mid-season race. There was an Anaheim 1 level electricity heading to Daytona, because Eli Tomac was hitting his stride just in time for his best race, and throwing some trash talk (by his standards) at those saying he was the old guy. Cooper Webb was coming off a win in Arlington, closing in the standings, and heading to a track where he’s been tantalizingly close to a win before. And, of course, Jett Lawrence was wearing the target that the entire field of established champions wanted to hit. Daytona was a big one.

We now know what happened. Lawrence came, saw, and conquered. It was a statement-level ride, and now it’s up to everyone else to respond back. You know what that means? It means this darned weekend is also super important!

Let’s have none other than James Stewart explain with some words from his Bubba’s World Podcast this week:

“I’m telling you again! You better stop that fool. You better stop him. Because if you don’t….it’s over. It’s over.”

We know how momentum works in this sport. Takeovers can be swift. Seems crazy to say, but the Lawrence era could already be here. It’s up to everyone else not named Jett Lawrence to stop that takeover from taking root, or it might be a long, long time before it ends. That’s why round nine, which will mark the halfway point of a 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, is so key.

Let’s count the reasons.

Confidence is Growing: That’s the main reason. If you really think about it, no one has really straight-up passed and beaten Jett Lawrence so far this season. He hasn’t been dominant like he was in 2023 Pro Motocross, but his problems have been of his own doing. Bad starts. Dumb mistakes. Struggles in the mud. No one has yet given reason for Jett to think he can’t win this title as long as he gets out of his own way. Daytona, especially this year, bred mistakes, but this time he kept the rookie errors at bay and handled it all without problems. That’s why Jett pounded his chest as he approached the finish. He threw it away in Arlington, he learned from that in Daytona. If he really starts to cut back on the mistakes, he’s gonna be tough to stop.