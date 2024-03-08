Some of the biggest news to come out of the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) this year is that WMX is back! To the delight of fans and racers alike, MX Sports has brought back the series, which will run at select amateur nationals, as well as the High Point and Ironman National rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Florida native Hannah Hodges was able to get out to an early lead on a rough and rutted Daytona track and win in a dominating fashion. We were able to catch up with the newly wed (literally she got married the week before) to get her take on the race and how excited her and the rest of the WMX class is to be back.

Racer X: So, Hannah, tell us about Daytona. I was able to watch it on Racer TV and you were able to get into the lead right away and then pulled out a big lead. How did it feel?

Hannah Hodges: Yeah, Daytona was good. I wasn’t sure how it was going to be looking at the weather, the weather looked pretty rough for all weekend. I actually decided to race my practice bike just because I didn’t know how muddy it was going to be. So that was sort of a last-minute decision. And the track ended up being really good, the track crew did a great job getting everything dialed in for us. I had a decent gate pick, got off to a good start and then just tried to click off my laps. I knew that lappers were going to be bad on that tight of a track, and just tried to get out front and make a push at the beginning. I was able to get a comfortable lead and take it all the way to the end.

Two things on that: first of all the lappers looked absolutely insane. Secondly, you had the fastest lap of the entire race on the last lap of the race, which is pretty impressive.

Yeah, I honestly wasn’t expecting to have good lap times until the end, I haven’t been able to ride much. Both of my bikes were broken right before the race. I had a wiring harness go bad and they were on back order, so just kind of a freak deal. But that was probably the most unprepared I’ve felt going into a race. I tried to get some laps in the day before Daytona at home just to get some seat time. But I wasn’t sure how my endurance was going to be being off of the bike that long. So, I was really happy to be able to put it together, like you said, all the way until the last few laps. That felt awesome. Great for my confidence. And yeah, the lappers were insane the whole race. I’ve raced Daytona a lot, so I knew the lappers get pretty bad at that race. And I feel like this year with the track and the ruts being as deep as they were that definitely played a huge role in it as well.