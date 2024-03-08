Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
The General
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
Hunter Lawrence Sidelined for Birmingham Supercross with Shoulder Injury

March 8, 2024
Hunter Lawrence Sidelined for Birmingham Supercross with Shoulder Injury

SupercrossLIVE has announced Hunter Lawrence is out for this weekend’s Birmingham Supercross with a shoulder injury. At the eighth round Daytona Supercross, the older of the Lawrence brothers was running in sixth until a hard slam in the 450SX main event. He did not appear to be in shape enough to continue racing, so after he grabbed his bike and waited until he had a clear path, he rode off the track, right past the mechanics’ area and into the pits. Initial word after the race from Honda HRC was that the #96 was being evaluated for a shoulder injury, but until an MRI on Sunday, they were not sure of the extent of the injury.

Today, the injury was confirmed: a fractured scapula.

SupercrossLIVE posted the following:

“With a small fracture to his left scapula, incurred in a crash during last weekend’s main event. Hunter and the team are still awaiting a prognosis from doctors, but he is focused on returning as quickly as possible.”

Through the first eight rounds of the 2024 supercross season—Hunter’s first in the 450SX Class—he has finished DNQ-10-7-11-8-5-5-21 and sits tenth in the standings with 87 points. Things were starting to look good for the #96, as he had gotten better starts and was running up with the front group more frequently, which resulted in two straight fifth-place finishes. There is no timetable for his return at this time.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 160
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 150
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 147
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 144
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 133
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 132
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 131
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 107
9Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 91
10Hunter Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 87
Full Standings
