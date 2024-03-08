SupercrossLIVE has announced Hunter Lawrence is out for this weekend’s Birmingham Supercross with a shoulder injury. At the eighth round Daytona Supercross, the older of the Lawrence brothers was running in sixth until a hard slam in the 450SX main event. He did not appear to be in shape enough to continue racing, so after he grabbed his bike and waited until he had a clear path, he rode off the track, right past the mechanics’ area and into the pits. Initial word after the race from Honda HRC was that the #96 was being evaluated for a shoulder injury, but until an MRI on Sunday, they were not sure of the extent of the injury.

Today, the injury was confirmed: a fractured scapula.

SupercrossLIVE posted the following: