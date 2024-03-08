Hunter Lawrence Sidelined for Birmingham Supercross with Shoulder Injury
SupercrossLIVE has announced Hunter Lawrence is out for this weekend’s Birmingham Supercross with a shoulder injury. At the eighth round Daytona Supercross, the older of the Lawrence brothers was running in sixth until a hard slam in the 450SX main event. He did not appear to be in shape enough to continue racing, so after he grabbed his bike and waited until he had a clear path, he rode off the track, right past the mechanics’ area and into the pits. Initial word after the race from Honda HRC was that the #96 was being evaluated for a shoulder injury, but until an MRI on Sunday, they were not sure of the extent of the injury.
Today, the injury was confirmed: a fractured scapula.
SupercrossLIVE posted the following:
“With a small fracture to his left scapula, incurred in a crash during last weekend’s main event. Hunter and the team are still awaiting a prognosis from doctors, but he is focused on returning as quickly as possible.”
Through the first eight rounds of the 2024 supercross season—Hunter’s first in the 450SX Class—he has finished DNQ-10-7-11-8-5-5-21 and sits tenth in the standings with 87 points. Things were starting to look good for the #96, as he had gotten better starts and was running up with the front group more frequently, which resulted in two straight fifth-place finishes. There is no timetable for his return at this time.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|150
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|147
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|144
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|133
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|132
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|131
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|107
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|91
|10
|
Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|87