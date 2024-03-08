Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
The General
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
Colt Nichols to Make 2024 Supercross, Beta Debut at Birmingham SX

March 8, 2024 1:20pm | by:
The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Colt Nichols to Make 2024 Supercross Debut in Alabama

Liqui Moly Beta Racing factory rider Colt Nichols is set to return and make his 2024 AMA Supercross debut at Round Nine in Alabama this weekend. After suffering a rotator cuff injury before the season started, Nichols has spent the first eight weeks of the season rehabilitating his shoulder. Now that his shoulder feels significantly improved, he is ready to return to racing. With Colt Nichols returning he joins teammate Benny Bloss who is coming off a top-ten finish in Daytona, a first for Beta Motorcycles in its inaugural Supercross season.

About Colt Nichols:

Colt Nichols is from Muskogee, OK. He turned pro in 2015. He finished third place in the 250SX West in 2019, and in 2021 Nichols won the 250SX East Championship. He has four career wins in Supercross and was the 450SX Rookie of the Year in the 2023 season.

#45 Colt Nichols | Beta Factory 450 RX

"I'll see you guys at Alabama. I'm very excited to finally be racing, my shoulder took much longer to heal than I anticipated but feeling good and ready to get on the gate and back racing." 

