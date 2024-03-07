Video: RacerTV

The second round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the overall, even after falling down in the first turn! XC2 rider Grant Davis (KTM) claimed second overall on the day from the second row as he took his first ever XC2 Class win in huge fashion. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium.

It has been a tough start to his title defense year for Craig Delong (Husqvarna), as the 2023 Grand National Champion finished 14th overall at the opener and then did not finish a single lap in Florida. The #1 sits in 19th after two rounds, with seven total points. Girroir's perfect start to the season has him first with 60 total points over Baylor's 46 points in second place.

Davis claimed the XC2 overall win over Australian Angus Riordan (KTM) and Canadian Tyler Medaglia (Honda). Brandy Richards (KTM) claimed her first ever XCW GNCC race win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Wild Boar GNCC.

Wild Boar GNCC Results