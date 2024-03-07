Results Archive
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus J Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Injury Report: Birmingham

Injury Report Birmingham

March 7, 2024 2:50pm
by:

The ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out our Injury Report below to see who will miss the action.

450SX

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is out due to a problem with his elbow, which is related to a prior injury. At time of posting there was no timetable on his return.

Justin Hill – Banged Up | TBD

Hill took a hard knock when he was landed on by Fredrik Noren at Daytona. At time of posting, we were unable to verify his status.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out with a bad ankle injury, which he sustained at the season opener.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence sustained a shoulder injury in Daytona. The team is still waiting on results to come back before they know the extent of it, and how long it will be before he's back racing.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | In

Nichols will make his return to racing in Birmingham after a damaged rotator cuff kept him on the sidelines until now.

Colt Nichols will make his 2024 debut in Birmingham, Alabama.
Colt Nichols will make his 2024 debut in Birmingham, Alabama. Travis Fant 

Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | In

Tanti, who’s been on the sidelines with a cracked bone in his shoulder, will be back racing this weekend in Birmingham.

Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out

Wilson fractured his scapula in three places late in the 450SX main event. In an Instagram post Wilson said he was going to do everything he could to be able to compete in the last few races of the season.

250SX East Region

Preston Boespflug – Ankle | In

After landing on another rider in qualifying, the supercross rookie missed the rest of the Daytona Supercross. However, Boespflug confirmed he will be racing in Birmingham, as he posted on Instagram on Wednesday:
“Smiling because I get to go racing this weekend 😁
Ankle is gonna be a bit tender but we’re good to go 💪🏽”

Guillem Farres – Femur | Out

Farres is out for the season with a broken femur sustained while practicing.

Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out

Ferry sustained a separated shoulder on press day in Arlington. He’s undergoing a rehab for a few weeks, at which point his situation will be reevaluated.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner had a violent crash while leading deep into the 250SX East Region main event in Arlington. He broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs. He’s out until further notice.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman was landed on as he was rolling a supercross triple in the morning session at the Daytona Supercross, ending his day early. On Instagram, Harriman said he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. He is out indefinitely.

Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out

Lopes, who is dealing with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery, is week-to-week on when he’ll be able to race again. It won’t be in Birmingham, however.

Cullin Park – Wrist | Out

Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out

Reynolds reinjured his shoulder, which he separated in Detroit, before Arlington. His team told us he’s out until further notice.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Coty Schock – Collarbone | In

This is what the pre-Birmingham report from the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team stated on Schock:

“Coty had a tip over in the whoop section. While picking his bike up among the waving yellow flags, the #43 came full speed and ran into Coty, cracking his collar bone. A quick trip to the Medical Unit showed it was not broken so he had it wrapped and persevered through the night.”

He is in for this weekend.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out

Schwartz is out for the first few 250SX East races due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.

250SX West Region

The West region will resume on March 23 in Seattle, Washington.

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis

Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.

Max Vohland – Hip

Vohland is recovering after sustaining a dislocated him during the week before San Diego

Dylan Walsh – Intestine

Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.

