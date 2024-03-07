The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing, promoters of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP):

The Fight Begins as MXGP Fires Into Life in Patagonia-Argentina

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA (Patagonia-Argentina) – The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship blasts into action at the opening round of the 20-GP season, taking place at Villa La Angostura for the YPF INFINIA MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina.

This will be the 8th time that the circuit has hosted an MXGP event and the 4th time that it has kick-started the season! The first time MXGP went to Villa La Angostura was in 2015, which consecutively hosted the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina since then and only missed the 2020 and 2021 years due to Covid. The track and venue are amongst the favourites with the whole paddock, with everyone enjoying the incredible welcomes from the Argentinian people and the scenic Andean backdrop.

MXGP

In 2023, Villa La Angostura hosted the first round of the campaign and saw the first ever RAM Qualifying Races that counted for points towards the World Championships on the Saturday afternoon. It was suspected that the rule change to make the Saturday RAM Qualifying Race count for points would benefit Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, whose amazing starting technique put pressure on his title challengers all season long, and the Spaniard met those expectations with the Saturday race win to instantly fit the Championship leader’s red plate onto his machine.

Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández won the overall Grand Prix on the Sunday with 5-1 finishes compared to Prado’s 1-6 scores, but Jorge kept the red plate due to his advantage from Saturday. That would go on to be a regular occurrence all season!

The 2024 season starts with an amazing line-up. For only the second time in history, two five-time World Champions will start the season together to race for a sixth title, and for the first time ever, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Team HRC's Tim Gajser, they are both under 30 years old! Also, unlike 2004 with Stefan Everts and Joel Smets, neither one of them is reigning Champion as Prado will carry the #1 plate on the only MXGP Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing machine.

Gajser and Herlings have both stayed on the same machinery, HRC Honda for the Slovenian, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for the Dutchman. Frenchman Romain Febvre, second in last year’s Championship despite winning 6 Grands Prix to Prado’s 2, remains with KRT and continues his nine-year quest for a second world crown after winning in 2015.

Romain is joined in Kawasaki Racing Team team by 2023’s 3rd-placed rider, Jeremy Seewer. With 5 Silver medals to his name as well as the Bronze from last year, he will be hoping that the green machine will make the difference to finally get some Gold on his shelf.

While Herlings is the sole MXGP rider for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Team HRC continues with Ruben Fernandez, who never got to the top step again in 2023 but still managed 5th in the series. Glenn Coldenhoff, changes machinery but is effectively with the same team as Louis Vosters’ Dutch outfit takes over the reins of the Fantic Factory Racing effort, alongside fellow Dutchman and MXGP rookie Roan van de Moosdjik. If Coldenhoff were to win a Grand Prix on the Fantic, he would become only the third rider in Motocross history, after Yves Demaria and Alessandro Puzar, to win Grands Prix on five different brands of motorcycle throughout his career.