Shoulder Injury Claims Dean Wilson at Daytona

In what likely will be his final go around in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Dean Wilson has logged a solid season on his Firepower Honda, but now he has hit a big stumbling block. Dean had a solid race going in Daytona and looked set for a 10th place finish, which would have tied his season best. Then he went down just before the white flag came out.

"I am so mad at myself! 🤬 Solid top 10 in the books for Daytona, rode solid all main. Just over a lap to go I barely made a mistake in the rhythm and got grabbed by a soft spot and threw me on the ground," said Wilson in a social media post. "Got up as fast as I could, went to pick the bike up but my shoulder felt off. Ended up breaking my Scapula in 3 spots. I’m so frustrated at myself. I was in such a good spot for a good finish and boom it’s over. Gonna do all I can to heal up and be back for the last few SX races. Gutted for my team and my fans. Wanted to be out there every weekend for you guys."

Dean says this injury is probably a "six to eight week healer" so it probably ruins his plan for this supercross season, although he hopes he can make it back for some of the final rounds.

Wilson, the current Australian Supercross Champion, sits 14th in AMA 450SX points.