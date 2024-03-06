At least Barcia didn’t have to go to the new 2024 frame, yet, as the stiffer 2023 frame, which is he likes, is still homologated. He had to change suspension, though, and it has been a struggle since.

“When I came back from my collarbone stuff, the bike I rode, it was gone. It was gone,” said Barcia to our Steve Matthes after Daytona. “Life’s not fair sometimes. We’ve worked hard and got it the best we could.”

Barcia keeps emphasizing the effort his team is putting in to get him comfortable on the new stuff. They tested with him in Florida. They keep trying. He thought, for a moment, they had something figured out for Daytona.

“It seemed that way,” he said about taking sixth in qualifying. “We got some, I don’t want to say, false hope? We made a massive swing. The night before, me and Tyler Keefe [of TLD] talked a little and I was like, I want to try this. Something we had not tried at all. It was like “Okay, I like that feeling.” Then we tweaked on it, tweaked on it. I felt a little tight in practice, but the lap time was good. I was able to ride nearly to my potential. Then the rain came, the track changed, and it seemed like what we changed…the hold down went away, the forks felt harsh, everything kind of came back that I was struggling with. Heat race I got into the lead, and I was like “This is sick” and I was kind of vibing, but first lap, I knew, I was like “Oh man, this is not working.” Pumped up after about two and a half laps, then I was riding around like a squirrel. Fell down. Main event made a little change. Just didn’t work on these conditions. This was a different Daytona than other Daytona’s. They did a good job with the track, but when they built it, it was spongy soil. It turned out to be good today [in the morning], then it rained, and things changed. You had less traction, less hold down in the rear end, the front end was slipping around. The track threw us off. Like I told my guys, man this thing is so sensitive at changes. But these guys are working so hard.”