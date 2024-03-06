So this time we had multiple places to watch the race, plus a tour, all the food I wanted and more. Daytona SX... race of the year???

Well, maybe not for Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson, who were still racing out there when Lawrence crossed the finish line. That prompted thousands of fans to rush the track and make it to the podium. Starting in 2005, I think, Daytona has allowed fans to watch from the Tarmac. It’s always been a quaint part of Daytona over the year, but this was ridiculous. Someone is going get hurt if they keep doing it. You can't run on the track while bikes are still out there! As usual in this life, the small minority of idiots are going to ruin it for everyone. In talking to Kelleher after the race, he was upset at what happened and was not happy. I don’t know what you can do other than keep the fans back into the stands. There’s not enough security to keep everyone back if they’re going to do start climbing fences. I mean this is thousands of people, it's hard to hold them back if they want to jump. Sucks for sure and that was scary.

The track was pretty good until the rains came Saturday. And they came twice in pretty good amounts. It was already soft during the build and would’ve been tough with the ruts before the rain, but once they passed through, forget about it. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen more riders universally tell me a track was tough than this past weekend. For the first time since 2005, Dirt Wurx built the track, and you could tell. The jumps were more, regular, “sx like” than maybe ever, or since 2005 anyway. Had the dirt been primo, this would’ve been sweet, but with the ruts and the softness, it made it very tough.

Big crashes from Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, and Dean Wilson in the main event, lots of sketchy moments for the guys and really, only the strong survived on this night.

Usually, Daytona awards the rider who’s able to be creative and think on his feet, as the track changes every lap. Finding the ideal line is tough there, as is nailing all the obstacles. Another way to do well there is to just use brute force and elite fitness. Travis Pastrana absolutely worked everyone there one year because he could outthink the course. Wait! Matthes did you just say Travis Pastrana as a model of the thinking man's racer? I did! He was so creative. In his 125 days he hopped over all of Daytona's weird bumps and holes. He was jumping corners. He won by like five minutes.

Then again, Ricky Carmichael and Eli Tomac used the elite fitness and brute force to dominate there. Jett Lawrence is in the Pastrana category (with creativity) and was a heavy favorite coming in to win. That’s exactly what he did, too. He caught Daytona King Tomac from a ways back in the heat to pull away. In the main he caught and passed both Tomac and Chase Sexton to again pull away and win rather easily. Lawrence now has three wins in eight races and a ten-point lead on Cooper Webb.