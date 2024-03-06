Everyone loves Coty Schock. The friendly Delaware racer was a revelation just a few years ago, going from a guy struggling to qualify for supercross races to a guy running up front at them, and then really turning up the heat on a 450 in Pro Motocross with a string of top-ten finishes. Expectations were high that Coty could continue that level of progression. There have been ups and downs since, mostly through injury but ending with him losing his spot on the Phoenix Honda team. Coty got picked up by Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha for this supercross season, and his head is above water again. With 4-8-6 finishes, he’s been the rare consistent rider in 250SX East, and that leaves him just four points out of the series lead after three rounds.

Because the points are stacked so close, four points off the lead currently means sixth overall in the standings. But the consistency has been on purpose, and it continued in Daytona.

“This track, I knew it would be not how fast you could go, but how consistent you could be,” he said to Steve Matthes after the race. “That was my main focus. I know I have speed, but I don’t need to go balls to the wall and risk it. Tonight, was also about managing the bike, I don’t know how many people talked about it, but it was easy to get that clutch hot, because of how much load it was putting on the engine. The ground was so soft, it was just eating up everything. For me, I was trying to save it.”