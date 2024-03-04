Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus J Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Watch: 2024 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Live Stream

March 4, 2024 10:30am | by:

Follow along with the 2024 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) via the free RacerTV live stream.

Tune in and listen on property at 107.9FM on your radio.

Here is the full schedule for the week and below is today's race order.

For more information, visit racedaytona.com.

Tuesday's Race Order

MOTOPRACTICE/RACE ORDER
1Schoolboy 1 (12-17)
2Senior (45+)
3250 B
4250 C
5Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
6Senior (40+) B/C
7Junior (25+)
8450 B Limited
9125 C
1065cc (10-11)
1151cc (7-8) Limited
1251cc (4-6) Limited
13College (18-24)
14Masters (50+)
15Vet (30+) B/C
16Supermini 1 (12-15)
17250 C Limited
18250 B Limited
1965cc (7-9)
20250 A
21Senior (40+)
22Schoolboy 2 (12-17)
2385cc (10-12)
24Mini E (4-8)
25450 C
26Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
27450 B
28125 (12-17)
29WMX
30Open A
3165cc (7-11)
32Supermini 2 (13-16)
3385cc (10-12) Limited
34Vet (30+)
35250 C Jr. (12-17)
