Daytona has come and gone, and as usual, the action was superb. We saw a new winner in the 250 Class, Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence battled, and the track itself presented a difficult and unique challenge. With all this and plenty more to get into, we send out burning questions to former pro, Jason Thomas, who was trackside reporting for NBC.
It rained during the afternoon, but it cleared up for the night program. How did the added moisture affect the racing surface?
It rained hard in the afternoon! Not only that, it’d been raining steadily for the last month or two in the area. That consistent rainfall left the infield of Daytona International Speedway soft and vulnerable to any sort of further precipitation. The soil was soft and it rutted up more easily than usual. The longer the races went, the worse the track became. Daytona is always susceptible to deterioration, but this year it was even more so. Further, many of the jumps were made of sand in 2024 instead of the orange clay used in other sections. That black sand doesn’t hold up as the laps pile high. It was always going to be a rough and tough Daytona because of the soil composition, but the rain pushed it to a whole different level.
What was the most difficult section of the track to maintain speed on?
The toughest dynamic was putting together the rhythm section just past the mechanics’ area. It was built in standard supercross trim with triples and big combos possible. With soft dirt as the foundation, those combinations became more and more difficult to execute with each passing lap. This section is one of the main reasons that Jett Lawrence won the race, but it also saw Aaron Plessinger, Dean Wilson, Cameron McAdoo, Max Anstie, and more have big issues. The ruts were deep and soft, creating inconsistency. Riders couldn’t be sure how the ruts would react from lap to lap. As Chad Reed mentioned in the broadcast, when you see riders of that caliber having such a difficult time, you can be sure the conditions are extreme.
Gate pick is always important. Was it any more or less important in Daytona?
It wasn’t overly critical for many but if you wanted the best chance for a holeshot, there were a few gates that were in prime condition. If you didn’t get one of those, many were similar. The toughest placement was on the outside, as those riders got pushed wide almost every time, but that’s not atypical for short 180-degree starts. If the riders on the inside push deep (think Chase Sexton in the 450 main), those on the outside gates really have no chance of success. Everyone to Sexton’s outside gets pushed wide as he drives deep into the corner and it creates a chain reaction from there.
Get into Haiden Deegan’s night. He was struggling early in the main, but then he picked up the speed. He also had a crazy 360 degree save! He finished fourth, was his night good or bad?
I think the afternoon crash derailed his momentum. He had a huge crash during practice and it’s often difficult to find your best form after a get-off like that. He was sore and mentally it had to have taken a bit of the edge off his game. I don’t think a fourth is anything to be excited about, but as he was flying through the air without his motorcycle, I bet he would accept that main event result 100 out of 100 times. The upside is he is still in the thick of the title fight and is healthy. The rest can be sorted from there.
Tom Vialle got the win! Is this a product of the track being more motocross-like, or is he just getting better here in America?
I have to believe it was in part to the conditions. He did get a podium in Arlington so we can’t discount his improvement, but the fact remains that he has more experience in inclement conditions than many of the other 250SX east riders. As an example, when the weather is awful in America, riders go home and train in the gym. For European riders, they go out and ride in the mud anyway. That’s a result of winter weather being poor so often, but it does sharpen skillsets in ways American riders, en masse, simply don’t experience. Let’s see what Birmingham brings, but I think a good result was in the cards regardless, a win not as much.
Vialle did the classic Daytona burnout, which was awesome. Grade his burnout on duration, fan reaction, and showmanship.
The burnouts are cool but I was pretty disappointed with the fans. Vialle didn’t get into too much trouble over there but the behavior with Jett was incredibly out of line. Whoever grabbed his helmet and ripped his goggles off shouldn’t ever be allowed back to that race or any race, in my book. Both riders were trying to engage with the fans and that’s the response? No, that’s not going to work.
Is there anyone better than McAdoo at maintaining enthusiasm in podium interviews?
I believe McAdoo is simply grateful to be finding success. He has overcome huge crashes and subsequent injuries. His appreciation for the moment and understanding that it can be taken away shines through in his interviews. If you couldn’t tell, I’m a big McAdoo fan. I have been a bit critical of his risk assessment at times but it’s hard to not cheer for the kid.
The HRC Honda crew had a hard time removing the wheel cover from Jett Lawrence’s rear tire on the gate. Does that add to race anxiety or does that melt away after the gate drops?
That was about as close to disaster as it can get. Jett’s mechanic, Christian Ducharme, told me the issue was they struggled to get his starting device locked in and that slowed up the process of getting the wheel cover off. There was very little time after the parade lap because of the wheel change so any hiccup would have big consequences. In a normal scenario, there is plenty of time for locking in the starting device but with the CRF450 behind the gate undergoing a wheel swap, the window became crazy tight. We saw the same thing nearly happen to Chance Hymas in the 250SX main event and that was without any sort of difficulty. The coolest part of this was that Jett was able to overcome the panic he surely felt and nearly holeshot the main event. He was probably more anxious than normal for a few seconds but all of that was gone before the first lap was completed. Race instincts take over quickly and everything else fades.
The whoops looked nasty. What were some of the more successful lines through them?
It was pure survival! There wasn’t any sort of great approach. Riders simply tried to keep both feet on the pegs and maintain as much momentum as possible. They got easier toward the end of the section and riders picked up speed. The first few, though, forced riders to slow to a crawl. With the clay being ultra slick and ruts across the entire section, blitzing became impossible. To see a rider of Jett’s caliber rolling them tells you all you need to know.
Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence were yo-yoing early in the main event. Where was Tomac making, and giving up, time?
I believe they were fairly even other than the rhythm section mentioned above. Jett’s ability and willingness to consistently jump the quad was the big differentiator. It was far too fast to overcome. Jett had it dialed, Tomac didn’t, and the rest was history. Calculated risk is a big factor that every rider faces. Tomac decided in the heat race and early in the main event that the risk wasn’t worth the possible time gained.
Lawrence moved into the lead abruptly with about 12 minutes remaining in the 450SX main. Was he just biding his time, or did he take advantage of a passing opportunity that presented itself?
He had some time to make up but once he got into a rhythm, he made quick work of Sexton and Tomac. That quad was an easy passing spot if executed cleanly. It made for momentum the rest of the way through the section and allowed big combinations to be executed. The real question is how things would have gone if that section didn’t exist. But it did, and Jett used it to perfection.
Was it a statement for Lawrence to win Daytona?
I believe it was. Eli has been nearly unbeatable at this venue, winning five in a row. Cooper Webb had been incredibly strong, too, with six podiums. For Jett to go in and win on those hallowed grounds was a big message. If and when Jett fully matures, he is going to be a serious problem for anyone. The only real difficulty he’s had this season is when he’s gotten impatient or tried to force things. That’s his youth and inexperience shining through. That will only last for so long, though. Adult Jett might be one of the best we will ever see. Bold? Yes, but warranted