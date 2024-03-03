Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Saturday Night Live: Daytona

Saturday Night Live Daytona

March 3, 2024 10:00am

The following uses information from a press release from Feld Motor Sports.

It was a showdown night during a crazy season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with Eli Tomac starting to surge just in time for his best race of the year, Jett Lawrence trying to avenge a tough loss last weekend in Arlington, and Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen and more hoping to finally secure a Daytona Supercross win that had eluded them for years. So many riders that thought this could be their night, but it Lawrence who scored an impressive win, his third of the season. Daytime rain and the soft soil of the track built into the speedway Trioval made for one of the most challenging Daytona Supercross tracks ever. The rookie handled it with a near-flawless ride, besides a hair raising moment on the start when his team barely got him going after electing to try a change to a fresh tire after the site lap. After that, Lawrence somehow gated third.

“It felt great. I felt good all day, but like I said, we came here for business… I’m just happy to come out of here with a win," said Lawrence. "Now I only hope we can keep clicking them off. I improved on my mistakes from last weekend, so I’m pumped about that and I’m ready to go on to the next few… [This win] means the world. It’s like a home race for me. I gotta thank the crowd, they’re wild."

Rain in the days leading up to the race, and in the afternoon, made this Daytona track extra tough. Yet Lawrence handled it with (relatively) few mistakes.
Rain in the days leading up to the race, and in the afternoon, made this Daytona track extra tough. Yet Lawrence handled it with (relatively) few mistakes. Align Media

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac scored a strong second place finish, ending his streak of five straight wins at the venue. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton and Tomac led Lawrence early, but the 450 rookie mounted an impressive charge using a big quad combination in a rhythm section to make up time. Tomac was not as willing to jump the quad, and he was also dealing with a smoking motorcycle through much of the main. 

Tomac
Tomac Press Release

“No, to be totally honest I didn’t look over at my pit board so I didn’t see anything [about the bike smoking], I didn’t feel anything, the motorcycle’s fine," said Tomac. "There are treacherous conditions out there. For me, I’m on the clutch a lot and with the ruts that deep, obviously [those conditions] make the bike hot. But I powered through there. Thinking back to the race, [I’m] frustrated I didn’t do the quad; [that] cost me. So gotta take more risks next time. That’s that. So, yeah, second place.”

“Yeah, that’s all what it came down to," said Tomac when asked about the quad. "And then I moved over to the right side and… the depth of the rut was a lot smaller, and [I’m] just bummed that I didn’t take that [line] earlier. But, ah, try to live and learn and go to the next one.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton led the pack at the start and finished up with a third-place finish in front of record-high attendance for Daytona Supercross. 

Sexton
Sexton Feld Motor Sports

“It’s definitely a step in right direction. I’ve had a rough couple weeks with my hand being hurt… It was a good first couple laps. I was doing this section next to the tunnel jump pretty good. Then I started getting a little sketchy and stopped doing it, and I paid the price for it [with slower lap times]. So overall this is a building block, and we’ll go back to work this week. I finally got to ride this week with my [injured but healing] hand, and yeah, we’re not done yet. Just gotta keep building and keep moving forward.”

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class held its third round and Tom Vialle fought forward to earn his career-first Monster Energy AMA Supercross win. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo led early but a mistake sent him off track and into second place. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker rode strong on the challenging track to nab a third-place finish.

Vialle
Vialle Feld Motor Sports
McAdoo
McAdoo Feld Motor Sports

“It’s nice to grab that win," said Vialle. "I had my first podium last weekend and first win today in Daytona. Track was tough. I actually feel good, I could have [ridden] like 30 minutes, I think. So, it’s pretty nice, bike was nice. I didn’t have a great start, but I passed a lot of guys and just feel so good. It’s amazing to win and I want to thank everyone – my team, everyone who works with me during the week, my trainer – really everyone who supports me; and all those fans, it’s amazing to ride here in Daytona, so thank you everyone.” 

“Yeah, it was really about patience, and I think I did run out of a little bit of patience a couple times, and maybe [that] cost me that lead; but gosh, this was awesome," said McAdoo. "I love coming to Daytona… And just for the opportunity to be here and do what I love to do is awesome. I had a great time out there and we’re just going to keep plugging away…. This is a dream life that I get and I’m just so grateful for it. If you would’ve told Cameron McAdoo, even five years ago, that this would be his life, he would’ve laughed. So this is my dream, it’s coming true. I love what I get to do, and yeah, shout out to everyone, my family back home, my mom and dad, they didn’t get to make it out. Without them none of this is possible… I’m just grateful for the position I’m in and I’m excited to keep working at this.”

“[I’m] stoked on that ride," said Hammaker. "Like you said, I got off to a pretty good start and me and Haiden were going at it for the first couple laps. He bobbled in the sand, got around him, and I was actually able to pull a gap on them, so that felt nice. I just kind of failed to hit my lines consistently, but yeah, [overall I’m] stoked on that ride here at Daytona.”  

The 250 SX East standings are crazy, with Max Anstie suffering another bad start and finishing eighth, and yet still he holds the points lead. But seven riders are within eight points of the lead! Last week's winner, Haiden Deegan, had a huge crash in practice and salvaged fourth in the main.

Hammaker
Hammaker Feld Motor Sports

The second Supercross Futures race of 2024 lined up the future stars of the sport. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Drew Adams fought hard for the win. Troy Lee Designs GASGAS’s Cole Davies challenged for the top spot and crossed the line in a very close second place. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Casey Cochran fought forward from a poor start to grab the final spot on the SX Futures podium at Daytona.

Adams
Adams Feld Motor Sports

“My arms got pumped up, [and then] it’s hard to pull the clutch in," said Adams, who stalled a few times while leading, which allowed Cole Davies to nearly catch him at the finish. "Yeah, I had a few mishaps, and I was worried for the last two laps there. But I just rode solid the whole time, got a good start this time and had a great race. You know, it’s awesome to get [a win] here at Daytona. A little bit of wet dirt, something different this year, and it was a great time. And thank you to all the fans, I love you guys!” 

Supercross

Daytona - 450SX Main Event

March 2, 2024
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 22:17.842 14 Laps 1:28.090 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:23.731 +5.889 1:29.755 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 22:27.576 +9.734 1:30.564 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:50.246 +32.404 1:32.522 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:53.069 +35.227 1:31.127 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Main Event

March 2, 2024
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 18:09.069 11 Laps 1:32.428 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 18:14.066 +4.997 1:33.671 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 18:17.743 +8.674 1:33.078 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 18:23.293 +14.224 1:34.436 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 18:25.387 +16.318 1:34.176 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 160
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 150
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 147
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 144
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 133
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 52
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 51
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 51
4Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 49
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 49
Full Standings


Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now