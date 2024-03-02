Three SMX Playoff Round Locations Announced During Daytona SX

During the TV broadcast for the eighth round Daytona Supercross, the three SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds were announced: Charlotte Motor Speedway (September 7), Texas Motor Speedway (September 14), and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (September 21). Check out the full press release below.

The following press release is from SuperMotocross World Championship:

Trio of Speedways Set to Host Second Year of SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM Playoffs

Charlotte, Fort Worth and Las Vegas Named as Host Cities

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – During tonight’s television broadcast of the DAYTONA Supercross, Round 8 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and SuperMotocross World Championship, lead analysts Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart revealed that zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final in September.

Last year’s landmark inaugural season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in the history books. At just 17, Haiden Deegan earned Rookie of the Year and captured the 250cc World Championship while Australian sensation Jett Lawrence, at 20, became the first-ever 450cc World Champion in the premier class, also as a rookie.

Showing the world this was no fluke, both Deegan and Lawrence are off to impressive starts in their 2024 campaigns. Deegan just earned his first win of the season (and his career) this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and sits a mere seven points back in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship after two rounds. Lawrence, on the other hand is the current points leader in the very deep 450SX premier class and has two wins already in a year that has witnessed five different race winners in the first seven rounds.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 7 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 21 at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, marking a long-anticipated return to a city that has hosted many memorable final Championship rounds in Supercross’ rich history.