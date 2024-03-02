Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Florida Beach, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Welcome to Daytona International Speedway for the eighth round Daytona Supercross! Today’s racing kicks off Bike Week that has a full docket, and after a wild round in Texas last weekend and the craziness that this race at the speedway brings, we should begin the week with a bang.
Despite his crash that cost him the win last week, Jett Lawrence enters today still in the 450SX points lead. The #18 has a three-point advantage over Cooper Webb, a seven-point advantage over Aaron Plessinger, and eight-point advantage over Chase Sexton and a 13-point advantage over Eli Tomac as we have one of the closest championship battles in the top five in AMA Supercross history. Webb knows he was given a gift last weekend with Jettson’s crash, but he was there till the end and took advantage of the opportunity. That is what he does. Tomac, who was inside the top ten early until an unusual crash dropped him to 16th, came all the way back to second place, giving us our first glimpse of “Beast Mode” this year. He did not win, but it was a huge ride. Coming to the speedway here in Florida, I would not beat against ET3 as he has claimed seven of the last eight 450SX main event wins here (2016 through 2023, excluding 2018 when Justin Brayton won his maiden main event). In his six 450SX starts at this venue, Webb has finished on the podium all six times, finishing in second to Tomac four total times. With Jett Lawrence’s abilities on a high-speed course—knowing he went 22-0 in AMA Motocross last summer—we could be in for quite a battle between these three. But let’s not count out the rest of the field. Sexton, Plessinger, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and more will look to stand in the center of the podium.
Returning to 450SX action this weekend is Adam Cianciarulo, who has been sidelined for a few rounds with a finger injury suffered at the opener.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|135
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|128
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|127
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|122
In the 250SX East Region, Max Anstie’s 2-6 finishes have the #37 in the points lead entering today. Anstie is in the best form of his career, and he is hoping to leave today still in the points lead. Haiden Deegan is coming off of his first 250SX win last weekend and remember, this is where he earned his first 250SX podium last year. Expect the #38 to be strong here. Cameron McAdoo has taken a race win here so expect the #63 to be a strong contender as well. Pierce Brown earned his maiden 250SX podium here as well (in 2021), and Brown enters today P2 in points with 5-5 finishes. Throw in Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, Chance Hymas, Daxton Bennick, Coty Schock, and more, we should be set for another fun night of racing.
And returning to 250SX action this weekend is Jeremy Martin, who was sidelined for the Texas round, is back. You know the #6 will be excited to get back at it at a more outdoors style type of track.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|38
|2
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|34
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|32
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|32
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|31
We also have our second round of Supercross Futures today, with a ton of fast riders on the entry list. That should add another interesting race tonight.
We will have you full race day coverage here in this post, as well as on our social media platforms.