We won't see the paddock's most accomplished ProPhessor of Philth race again until the 250SX West Region series resumes in Seattle, but don't worry, you can still get your fix of Phil Nicoletti right here in his weekly column. This week Nicoletti charges head-on into topics like moonlighting in the 450 Class, treacherous Tuff Blox, and dropping back down to a 250.

As always, if you have a question for the curmudgeon of killjoy, send it to Phil@racerxonline.com and it might be featured right here.

Phil,

I’ve been a fan of motocross from back when everything thing was two-strokes and air cooled. You rode the 450 in the outdoor series last year, are you thinking of entering some 450SX east coast supercross this year? It would be cool to see you up front kicking some ass.

-Andrew

Andrew,

For me personally, it doesn’t make any sense. Sure, I get to ride a 450 for some purse money and whatnot, but not enough for me to really risk it. I guess I shouldn’t even say risk it, but to put forth the energy to do it. It would bring some marketing to the team, and cost a little extra money to do it. But the cost and risk really don’t line up with what I would make, moneywise. So, to go race Daytona and get put through the ringer, for no extra money besides purse? Yeaaaaa, I’m out. I’m past that point in my life. I’ve race Daytona many times. Not sure I need that stress in my life.