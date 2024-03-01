Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur (RCSX) & Vintage (DVSX) Supercross Full Schedule
The 15th Annual Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) returns to Daytona International Speedway for the biggest three-day amateur supercross event on the planet. The action kicks off Saturday evening with the Daytona Pro Supercross. Amateur racers take to the track on Sunday, March 3 with qualifying, concluding Monday, March 4 with Main events. Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) will race on Tuesday, March 5th featuring classes from Vintage (thru 1974) to Revolution (thru 2008). Finally, AMA ATV Pro and Pro Sport Racing will thrill fans once again on Tuesday, March 5 in conjunction with DVSX. Tune in and listen on property at 107.9FM.
Read the full RCSX and DVSX schedule and scroll down for the facility map.
For more information, visit racedaytona.com.
Full RCSX and DVSX Schedule
|Friday, March 1
|9 am - 7 pm
|Backstretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) and RCSX Rider Registration
|Saturday. March 2
|9 am - 7 pm
|Backstretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) and RCSX Rider Registration
|11:30 am - 5 pm
|Pro Supercross Practice & Timed Qualifying
|6:30 pm - 11 pm
|Pro Supercross Evening Program - Tickets must be purchased through DIS: https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/events/daytona-supercross/
|Sunday, March 3
|6:30 am - 7 pm
|Back-Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
|6:30 am - 8 am
|RCSX Rider Registration at MX Sports Trackside Office
|7 am
|RCSX Practice
|RCSX Riders Meeting (immediately following practice) in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane
|RCSX Racing (immediately following Riders Meeting
|Monday, March 4
|7 am
|RCSX Practice
|RCSX Racing (immediately following practice)
|9 am - 7 pm
|Back-Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
|9 am - 12 pm
|AMA Pro ATV Parking in Blue Garage Area
|2 pm - 6 pm
|DVSX and ATVSX Rider Registration at MX Sports Trackside Office
|3 pm - 5 pm
|ATV Technical Inspection - Blue Garage #34
|5:15 pm
|ATV Riders Meeting - Blue Garage #34
|7 pm
|Vintage Riders Meeting at Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane
|Tuesday, March 5
|6:30 am - 12 pm
|Back-Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
|6:30 am - 8 am
|DVSX and ATVSX Rider Registration at MX Sports Trackside Office
|7:30 am - 7:40 am
|ATV Pro Sport Timed Qualifying 1
|7:40 am - 8 am
|AMA Pro ATV Timed Qualifying 1
|8 am - 9:20 am
|Vintage and Modern Bike Practice
|9:30 am - 9:40 am
|ATV Pro Sport Timed Qualifying 2
|9:40 am - 9:45 am
|AMA Pro Start Practice
|9:50 am - 10:05 am
|AMA Pro ATV Timed Qualifying 2
|10:15 am
|Vintage and Modern Motorcycle Racing Starts
|12:30 pm
|Heat Race 1 ATV Pro Sport (7 minutes +1 lap)
|12:40 pm
|Heat Race 2 ATV pro Sport (7 minutes +1 lap)
|12:50 pm
|Heat Race 1 AMA Pro ATV (10 minutes +1 lap)
|1 pm
|Heat Race 2 AMA Pro ATV (10 minutes +1 lap)
|1:20 pm
|Vintage and Modern Motorcycle Racing Continues
|3:30 pm
|ATV Pro Sport Main Event (15 minutes +1 lap)
|3:45 pm
|ATV Pro Sport Ruoff Mortgage Victory Circle
|4 pm
|AMA Pro ATV Main Event (18 minutes +1 lap)
|4:20 pm
|AMA Pro ATV Ruoff Mortgage Victory Circle
|4:30 pm
|Vintage and Modern Motorcycle Racing Continues
Facility Map
Main image by Mitch Kendra