Text: RCSX

The 15th Annual Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) returns to Daytona International Speedway for the biggest three-day amateur supercross event on the planet. The action kicks off Saturday evening with the Daytona Pro Supercross. Amateur racers take to the track on Sunday, March 3 with qualifying, concluding Monday, March 4 with Main events. Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) will race on Tuesday, March 5th featuring classes from Vintage (thru 1974) to Revolution (thru 2008). Finally, AMA ATV Pro and Pro Sport Racing will thrill fans once again on Tuesday, March 5 in conjunction with DVSX. Tune in and listen on property at 107.9FM.

Read the full RCSX and DVSX schedule and scroll down for the facility map.

For more information, visit racedaytona.com.

Full RCSX and DVSX Schedule

Friday, March 1 9 am - 7 pm Backstretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) and RCSX Rider Registration