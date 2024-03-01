Results Archive
Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur (RCSX) & Vintage (DVSX) Supercross Full Schedule

March 1, 2024 8:00am | by:
Text: RCSX

The 15th Annual Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) returns to Daytona International Speedway for the biggest three-day amateur supercross event on the planet. The action kicks off Saturday evening with the Daytona Pro Supercross. Amateur racers take to the track on Sunday, March 3 with qualifying, concluding Monday, March 4 with Main events. Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) will race on Tuesday, March 5th featuring classes from Vintage (thru 1974) to Revolution (thru 2008). Finally, AMA ATV Pro and Pro Sport Racing will thrill fans once again on Tuesday, March 5 in conjunction with DVSX. Tune in and listen on property at 107.9FM.

Read the full RCSX and DVSX schedule and scroll down for the facility map.

For more information, visit racedaytona.com.

Full RCSX and DVSX Schedule 

Friday, March 1
9 am - 7 pmBackstretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) and RCSX Rider Registration
Saturday. March 2
9 am - 7 pmBackstretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) and RCSX Rider Registration
11:30 am - 5 pmPro Supercross Practice & Timed Qualifying
6:30 pm - 11 pmPro Supercross Evening Program - Tickets must be purchased through DIS: https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/events/daytona-supercross/
Sunday, March 3
6:30 am - 7 pmBack-Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
6:30 am - 8 amRCSX Rider Registration at MX Sports Trackside Office
7 amRCSX Practice
RCSX Riders Meeting (immediately following practice) in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane
RCSX Racing (immediately following Riders Meeting
Monday, March 4
7 amRCSX Practice
RCSX Racing (immediately following practice)
9 am - 7 pmBack-Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
9 am - 12 pmAMA Pro ATV Parking in Blue Garage Area
2 pm - 6 pmDVSX and ATVSX Rider Registration at MX Sports Trackside Office
3 pm - 5 pmATV Technical Inspection - Blue Garage #34
5:15 pmATV Riders Meeting - Blue Garage #34
7 pmVintage Riders Meeting at Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane
Tuesday, March 5
6:30 am - 12 pmBack-Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
6:30 am - 8 amDVSX and ATVSX Rider Registration at MX Sports Trackside Office
7:30 am - 7:40 amATV Pro Sport Timed Qualifying 1
7:40 am - 8 amAMA Pro ATV Timed Qualifying 1
8 am - 9:20 amVintage and Modern Bike Practice
9:30 am - 9:40 amATV Pro Sport Timed Qualifying 2
9:40 am - 9:45 amAMA Pro Start Practice
9:50 am - 10:05 amAMA Pro ATV Timed Qualifying 2
10:15 amVintage and Modern Motorcycle Racing Starts
12:30 pmHeat Race 1 ATV Pro Sport (7 minutes +1 lap)
12:40 pmHeat Race 2 ATV pro Sport (7 minutes +1 lap)
12:50 pmHeat Race 1 AMA Pro ATV (10 minutes +1 lap)
1 pmHeat Race 2 AMA Pro ATV (10 minutes +1 lap)
1:20 pmVintage and Modern Motorcycle Racing Continues
3:30 pmATV Pro Sport Main Event (15 minutes +1 lap)
3:45 pmATV Pro Sport Ruoff Mortgage Victory Circle
4 pmAMA Pro ATV Main Event (18 minutes +1 lap)
4:20 pmAMA Pro ATV Ruoff Mortgage Victory Circle
4:30 pmVintage and Modern Motorcycle Racing Continues

Facility Map

RCSX

Main image by Mitch Kendra

