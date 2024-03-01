Florida...Whew (Matthes)

It's been a few years since I did the whole stay in Florida thing before Daytona SX. I don't even really like attending the Daytona SX. It's tough to find somewhere to watch from, credentials are a pain (I mean they didn't even let DC in one year!), parking, the expense of it, and all of it. But I'm back this year! We'll try it again but what kind of really sealed it for me was an invite to come out and ride the new Triumph on Monday before Daytona at Gatorback Cycle Park. That was a pretty cool opportunity and I've been riding lately way more than in recent years. So, Monday we were at the track with Jeff Stanton, Ivan Tedesco, RC, Clement Desalle, and more. Heck, there was even a Yogi (Ezra Lusk) sighting! So, getting to ride two prime tracks on a new bike was pretty cool, by now you've probably watched the video of Keefer and I talking about it. From the test riders that were there (I am not a test rider BTW), they all thought the bike had a solid chance to win shootouts which for the first year is impressive, right?

That night we had a live PulpMX Show at the hotel with Kellen, Keefer, Vital MX’s Michael Lindsey all co-hosting and then RC, Tedesco, Stanton, and Triumph USA's Rod Lopusnak all coming on guests to talk about this new venture.

Next morning it was out to the Sandbox, Jason Baker's facility, to watch Ken Roczen, Shane McElrath, Lorenzo Locurcio, Levi Kitchen, and Hardy Munoz amongst others do their thing in getting ready for Daytona. Well, Kitch wasn't but he made me post on IG a photo of #47 black numbers on white plate to tell everyone he was. Also, Levi was very impressive out there and was pushing it hard. Watching Roczen do his thing, well that's always cool. He makes it easy man. Also, Hardy, wow. ICYWW, he also sends it during the week.

That night I met up with KTM's Seth Rarick for dinner and then we went back and recorded a Re-Raceables Podcast with Weege and Denny Stephenson talking Miami SX 1989.

Wednesday AM went out to Chad Reed's old place in Dade City where Jett and Hunter Lawrence train. It's been a few years since I was there also and wow, that place has really expanded. Talked to Darren Lawrence a bunch, watched the brothers do some motos and both Darren and I laughed at a couple of Jett's passes through the whoops where he got a bit squirrely but didn't run out of talent. Also, both Sandbox and Lawrence's place had extra "Daytona" sections added to the SX tracks to try and get into that black sand that they'll see this weekend. At some point Tim and Evan Ferry showed up and yeah, that was awesome! Dylan Ferrandis also rides there but he wasn't on this day neither was Canadian MX legend Dylan Wright. SAD.

After that, Dan "the man of 10,000 jobs" Truman took me mountain biking and that was great. We rode for an hour and climbed like 53 feet! #Florida

Back at hotel and I recorded a PulpMX Fantasy podcast with the usual crew talking Daytona and who we like for our teams, etc.

Thursday, I drove out to PAX Track closer to Daytona where I took part in a Suzuki RM-Army ride day. They've been doing it all year long across the country, Roczen, McElrath, and Kyle Chisholm came out to hang with fans, do a Q&A, tour the Twisted Tea HEP Motorsports rig, Larry Brooks was there also. The fans I met seemed to really enjoy the hang. Also, team owner Dustin Pipes and Suzuki's Chris Wheeler let me ride Roczen's SX test bike a bunch, like, probably 45 min or so! It was the bike Kenny practiced on when he was up in Mesquite, Nevada, for the first few weeks of the year. So, yeah that was awesome, fun track and Ken's bike was good. The SX spring rate was pretty good for my "husky" build and motor was friendly. Good times and they gave me a hat, shirt, and some RM-Army dog tags. Don't tell the BLU CRU guys.

As you read this, I'll be out at the AMA Arenacross doing a webcast with Denny Stephenson Friday night. We'll have a bunch of guests on, and you can listen to Kyle Peters and Ryan Breece go at it for this title on AX website or the AX app. Should be a great time indeed.

So, yeah. SX tomorrow and then home. What a week it was, wide open with tons of driving but also, tons of fun and unique experiences as well. I should've written a Racer X feature on this or something.

Time for a nap.