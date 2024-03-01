Welcome to the World Center of Racing as Daytona International Speedway hosts the eighth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. The most unique stop on the calendar for the series, Daytona boasts long straightaways and a picturesque backdrop of grandstands to really make the on track action pop. The riders got their first look at the track today on press day and we caught up with Eli Tomac, Max Anstie, Tom Vialle, Justin Cooper, Pierce Brown, Nick Romano, and Daxton Bennick to hear their thoughts heading into the weekend.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

