At 24 years old Rick Johnson was on top of the world in 1989, at this point The Bad Boy was already a five-time outdoor champion and the career leader in SX wins before a practice crash with a privateer cost him most of his outdoor season that year with many wondering if he would be able to race again at all. But Ricky did come back, and with a vengeance, returning to the very same track where he suffered the devastating injury the year prior, fighting his way through the field to battle it out with his teammate and defending champion Jeff Stanton.

