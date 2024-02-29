It’s time for a trip to the Sunshine State! Daytona is up next and is often a pivotal round of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship. It’s near the mid-point of the series and also marks a shift to softer race tracks for the next month or so. The hard-packed tracks of the West Coast won’t be revisited until we arrive in Denver this May.
The soft tracks of March and April will provide opportunity for those whose strengths align. Think about riders like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, and even the recently-maligned Justin Barcia. These upcoming rounds provide a big chance for them to capitalize, bringing a historically close championship even closer. This round is the pivot point and could signal a few different directions. Something to keep in mind as we leave Daytona on Saturday night: who captured the momentum? Did Jett Lawrence grab a win at a track that Eli Tomac has dominated and Webb has six podiums? Or did the established hierarchy exude their prowess?
The start for this year’s Daytona splits the track in two, as the start chute heads directly towards the speedway grandstands. Instead of the usual slight bend to the left, this year sees a grass-based 180 to the left and through a tunnel. Watch for this grass to be slippery and possibly wreak havoc when riders apply the front brakes. The 2009 first corner debacle was a good example of what can happen when the braking zone is treacherous.
The first rhythm section is alongside pit lane and built from orange clay. The fastest line will be to clear the tall jumps that are sporadically built en route to the end of pit lane. To do so, riders will need to suss out a rhythm that they can get up and over said taller jumps. This is all in an effort to stay low and fast where as the taller jumps create too much height and “floating”. In supercross parlance, this is known as using the three-footers to get over the five-footers.
The far western end of the course is a 180 and brings riders back towards the center alongside the edge of the speedway. There is a standard supercross triple exiting the 180, followed by oddly spaced and built jumps, typical for Daytona.
A switchback set of 180’s will see the inside line dominate (shortest distance), followed by four jumps (think 2-2 from the inside) and then over the bridge that riders would go under exiting the first corner.
An inside/outside option set of switchback 180’s is up next and this will be important to watch. If track workers don’t place Tuff Blocks in between these lanes after the start, watch for riders to switch lanes mid corner and go inside-inside. Track workers will need to act quickly as they will have approximately 15 seconds to get this job done after the start clears! If they don’t execute this, this area of the track will become incredibly one-lined.
Riders will cross over the first corner (backwards) and then traverse the entire front stretch of Daytona International Speedway. A double is followed by four small jumps that set riders up for another standard supercross triple.
A wall jump will slow things down after the triple, forcing riders to rebuild speed as they enter a very long set of oddly built bumps and jumps. The key here is for riders to keep the front end light and momentum up. A fast line will often emerge as some of the bumps get worn down. Many will opt for this but sometimes riders can send a heroic effort up the very inside and set up a block pass before the next right hand 180. It takes courage and skill to make a pass like that work but if everyone is stacked up in the good line, having a free run at the sub optimal line can work.
The far east end of the speedway pivots riders back towards the center alongside pit lane and through the only set of clay whoops on this layout. This is a prime passing zone for those riders that can get on top of these whoops with speed, especially in the heat races. The deterioration of the main events might open up an inside line in the prior corner and then a 3-3-4 type scenario. It’s a section riders will pay attention to more than most.
The final jumps on this lane are set up for a three onto tabletop, step to the next tabletop, and then jump into the corner. That’s a difficult combo to put together so watch for many 250’s to simply double, then jump tabletop to tabletop, and single into the corner.
A step on-step off is next and into another bowl berm. Riders will likely opt to use the berm here as the upcoming sand will reward momentum. The inside line will be tempting but the time lost through the sand shouldn’t be downplayed. Watch for this to be another passing opportunity as the following rider will either go inside or outside, wherever the lead rider doesn’t go. If the lead rider goes inside, the following rider will try to slingshot off the berm and make the pass through the sand. If the lead rider goes to the outside, watch for the following rider to cut across the inside line and try to block the lead rider from getting to the sand with speed. This move is a bit more desperate but if on the last lap, it’s workable.
Exiting the sand, a bowl berm leads to two small doubles and into another right hand bowl berm. This next rhythm gives two choices; triple out of the corner and then single over the wall jump, or double from the corner and attempt to clear the wall jump from the 3’ take off. If possible, I prefer clearing the wall jump because of the momentum it provides upon landing. That momentum can be carried all the way through the next rhythm lane.
Riders will cross the mechanics’ area (on the start straight) and then triple onto the entrance of the track, just after the tunnel section that was used for the start.
Who’s Hot:
Cooper Webb now has six wins in Arlington and two overall on the season. He’s never won in Daytona but his six podiums are proof that he is ready to give it another go.
Eli Tomac charged back from an early crash to a runner up finish in Arlington and with it, renewed confidence that he can be the same Eli from 2022 and 2023.
Aaron Plessinger battled his way to a podium last weekend. He has finally arrived as a weekly podium threat in the elite 450 class.
Hunter Lawrence has two top five’s in a row. While that may not make global headlines, he has shown big improvement since the beginning of the season.
Haiden Deegan won the first 250 main event of his career and climbed right back into the title fight.
Max Anstie’s 2-6 finishes, incredibly, have him with the points lead and coveted red plate.
Cameron McAdoo has two heat wins and outside of a first turn crash in Detroit, has looked incredibly good in 2024.
Tom Vialle was lucky to even be racing Saturday night after a huge crash in qualifying left him struggling to remount his KTM. Still, he found the resiliency to snag a podium in Arlington as he continues to prove his SX worth.
Who’s Not:
Justin Barcia can’t find any sort of rhythm in 2024. His struggles with a motorcycle he loved in 2023 are just baffling.
Chase Sexton showed signs of life in qualifying last weekend but bad starts kept him out of any sort of contention.
Dylan Ferrandis had his first tough outing of 2024 but should be back to his top ten ways in Daytona.
Austin Forkner’s crash will sideline him for the near future. The comeback/feelgood story of 2024 took a brutal turn.
Bold Predictions:
Jett Lawrence mistakes Eli Tomac for one of the scooter-powered Daytona security guards.
Cooper Webb blames a man known as “Goose” and poor international relations for his Arlington finger gesture.
Hardy Munoz appears on a new season of Fear Factor, with the premise as just Hardy circulating a supercross track.