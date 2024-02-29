A switchback set of 180’s will see the inside line dominate (shortest distance), followed by four jumps (think 2-2 from the inside) and then over the bridge that riders would go under exiting the first corner.

An inside/outside option set of switchback 180’s is up next and this will be important to watch. If track workers don’t place Tuff Blocks in between these lanes after the start, watch for riders to switch lanes mid corner and go inside-inside. Track workers will need to act quickly as they will have approximately 15 seconds to get this job done after the start clears! If they don’t execute this, this area of the track will become incredibly one-lined.

Riders will cross over the first corner (backwards) and then traverse the entire front stretch of Daytona International Speedway. A double is followed by four small jumps that set riders up for another standard supercross triple.

A wall jump will slow things down after the triple, forcing riders to rebuild speed as they enter a very long set of oddly built bumps and jumps. The key here is for riders to keep the front end light and momentum up. A fast line will often emerge as some of the bumps get worn down. Many will opt for this but sometimes riders can send a heroic effort up the very inside and set up a block pass before the next right hand 180. It takes courage and skill to make a pass like that work but if everyone is stacked up in the good line, having a free run at the sub optimal line can work.

The far east end of the speedway pivots riders back towards the center alongside pit lane and through the only set of clay whoops on this layout. This is a prime passing zone for those riders that can get on top of these whoops with speed, especially in the heat races. The deterioration of the main events might open up an inside line in the prior corner and then a 3-3-4 type scenario. It’s a section riders will pay attention to more than most.

The final jumps on this lane are set up for a three onto tabletop, step to the next tabletop, and then jump into the corner. That’s a difficult combo to put together so watch for many 250’s to simply double, then jump tabletop to tabletop, and single into the corner.

A step on-step off is next and into another bowl berm. Riders will likely opt to use the berm here as the upcoming sand will reward momentum. The inside line will be tempting but the time lost through the sand shouldn’t be downplayed. Watch for this to be another passing opportunity as the following rider will either go inside or outside, wherever the lead rider doesn’t go. If the lead rider goes inside, the following rider will try to slingshot off the berm and make the pass through the sand. If the lead rider goes to the outside, watch for the following rider to cut across the inside line and try to block the lead rider from getting to the sand with speed. This move is a bit more desperate but if on the last lap, it’s workable.

Exiting the sand, a bowl berm leads to two small doubles and into another right hand bowl berm. This next rhythm gives two choices; triple out of the corner and then single over the wall jump, or double from the corner and attempt to clear the wall jump from the 3’ take off. If possible, I prefer clearing the wall jump because of the momentum it provides upon landing. That momentum can be carried all the way through the next rhythm lane.

Riders will cross the mechanics’ area (on the start straight) and then triple onto the entrance of the track, just after the tunnel section that was used for the start.