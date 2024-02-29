Some late breaking news here in the amateur scene ahead of this weekend: Landon Gibson has landed a deal with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur team. Gibson, who has been working closely with KTM/GasGas/Husqvarna amateur team manager Daniel Blair the last year, went from a supermini at the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) event last March to a 250F quickly come summertime. He raced two events on a GasGas MC 250F then at the Ironman National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Gibson debuted on a Husqvarna FC 250 in the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine event. He finished 8-6 for fifth overall in his first bike race since the RCSX in Daytona.

Now, a deal with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur team is official. The soon-to-be 15-year-old (his birthday being March 7) will make his debut with the gold Rockstar logo on his bike at the Daytona Supercross round of Supercross Futures on Saturday.

The Daytona SX round of the futures program will be the second round of the program in 2024, after an exciting opening race between Cole Davies (GasGas) and Gavin Towers (Yamaha) took place during the Anaheim 2 SX in late January.

In a field of the next up-and-coming talent, keep an eye out for the #723 #23 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna machine.

Husqvarna posted on Instagram: