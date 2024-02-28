South Central Loretta Lynn's Area Qualifier at Bowers MX Rescheduled

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2024-4: South Central Area Qualifier at Bowers MX Rescheduled

TO: 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: February 28, 2024

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2024-4

South Central Area Qualifier at Bowers MX Rescheduled

Due to extremely high winds and National Weather Service advisories MX Sports, the AMA and the event promoter are postponing the South Central Area Qualifier at Bowers MX in Amarillo, Texas. The Area Qualifier at Bowers MX was originally scheduled for this weekend, March 2 and 3, but will be rescheduled for the weekend of March 23 and 24.

The change for this Area Qualifier is once again due to extreme high winds and a fire threat as about 200,000 acres are burning 30 miles north of Bowers MX, and with changing wind patterns the smoke has started to cover the area.

South Central Area Qualifier

March 23-24 – Bowers MX – Amarillo, Texas

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers.

If you have any questions, please email us at info@mxsports.com.