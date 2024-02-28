Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Full Schedule

Guillem Farres Suffers Broken Femur in Practice Crash

February 28, 2024 11:30am | by:
Guillem Farres Suffers Broken Femur in Practice Crash

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Injury Places Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Guillem Farres On 250SX East Sidelines

Spanish Rookie Undergoes Surgery on Broken Femur Following Training Crash In Florida

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing recruit Guillem Farres sustained a broken femur in a crash while training in Florida on Tuesday, requiring surgery and unfortunately disrupting his rookie campaign in the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship.

The Spaniard has been impressive across the opening two rounds of the 250SX East series, finishing eighth on debut in Detroit and then backing that result up with P9 on the weekend in Arlington.

Farres first arrived in the U.S. during the 2022 season and was a revelation outdoors, before getting the opportunity to join Rockstar Energy Husqvarna on the FC 250 Rockstar Edition this year and adding Supercross to his schedule for the first time.

The 20-year-old had been preparing for this weekend's Daytona Supercross when the incident occurred. He is now scheduled to undergo surgery and then will begin to work on his recovery, with further updates to be released in due course.

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:

"Guillem is one of the most liked riders in the industry that I have ever worked with. I am completely gutted that he had an unfortunate crash today while testing at the Baker's Factory. He is not only tough, but he is strong, and we will support him in every way to get him back at the races doing what he loves."

Lining up alongside Malcolm Stewart with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in this weekend's eighth round of the season at the famed Daytona International Speedway will be Casey Cochran, the 17-year-old contesting the Supercross Futures category.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 38
2Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 34
3Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 32
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 32
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 31
6Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 29
7Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 27
8Guillem Farres Barcelona. Spain, CT Spain 27
9Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 26
10Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 25
Full Standings
