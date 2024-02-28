When the gate dropped in Detroit marking the start of the 250SX Eastern Region Championship, it didn’t take long before disaster struck for nearly half of the field in the first turn. Many of the championship contenders went down and were unable to make their way back into the top ten by the end of the night. In Arlington the results were once again flipped upside down when race leader Austin Forkner went down hard. As a result, the top four from Arlington were not even in the top 14 in Detroit! Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle rounded out the podium in second and third and met with the press after the race to talk about the season so far.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron McAdoo has made a name for himself as being a sort of warrior on the track. He has a never give up attitude that we have seen in years past after he has refused to let crashes keep him down. Even in Detroit a very unusual wardrobe malfunction, a result of that first turn pile up, did not stop McAdoo from finishing.

“This is kind of a warrior’s sport, and all these guys are just as much of a warrior as me. Unfortunately, I've had to, um, show it a little more, but yeah, coming into Detroit, I was pretty behind. I missed pretty much all of December riding and a good portion of January [due to an off-season shoulder injury]. So, I had a few weeks back on the bike and having a heat win was nice and then being involved in that first turn pile up, I messed my knee up pretty good there too. So, I kind of had two nagging things and those were a bit frustrating the last few weeks. But luckily, we had three weeks off and I rode one day last week, so, it was just nice to have a pretty solid, consistent day. Did a lot of laps in practice, had a heat win and then like Haiden [Deegan] talked about hitting his marks. Like that was pretty much the key to this main event because I think that I had maybe three moments that felt fairly significant. And like, what happened to Austin this track was, it was gnarly. So, like it can reach up and bite you and you just really had to be locked in. So, it was encouraging to have just a solid day, after a pretty tough Detroit and I'm just excited to keep building forward and building some strength back and getting some more time on the bike again.”