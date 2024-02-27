Watch: Daytona Supercross Animated Track Map
February 27, 2024 3:45pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Daytona International Speedway
The 2024 Daytona Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on March 3. Take a lap around Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
This will be the eighth round of the 17-round championship (round three for the 250SX East Region Championship).
- Supercross
DaytonaSupercross Futures
Saturday, March 2