Watch: Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
February 27, 2024 1:20pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video: RacerTV
The opening round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the overall win as brothers Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) and Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Craig Delong (Husqvarna), the 2023 Grand National Champion, finished 14th overall.
Gus Riordan (KTM) claimed the XC2 overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Grant Davis (KTM). Rachael Archer (Yamaha), the 2023 WXC Champion, won the WXC class in the morning race over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Brandy Richards (KTM).
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 17, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:53:45.059
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:53:56.073
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Grant Baylor
|02:54:14.158
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:54:39.780
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|5
|Evan Smith
|02:54:40.758
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 17, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus J Riordan
|02:55:14.157
|Australia
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:55:16.359
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Grant Davis
|02:56:52.880
|KTM
|4
|Josh Toth
|02:58:14.059
|Winstead, CT
|Honda
|5
|Toby Cleveland
|02:58:23.820
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am RaceFebruary 17, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:07:42.014
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:12:01.077
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Dustin Simpson
|03:17:55.859
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:19:32.149
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|5
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:25:15.179
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Big Buck - WXC RaceFebruary 17, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:48:18.550
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:48:23.519
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Brandy Richards
|01:49:12.540
|KTM
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|01:52:30.390
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|01:53:17.910
|Terre Haute, IN
|Sherco