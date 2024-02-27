Video: RacerTV

The opening round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the overall win as brothers Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) and Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Craig Delong (Husqvarna), the 2023 Grand National Champion, finished 14th overall.

Gus Riordan (KTM) claimed the XC2 overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Grant Davis (KTM). Rachael Archer (Yamaha), the 2023 WXC Champion, won the WXC class in the morning race over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Brandy Richards (KTM).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.