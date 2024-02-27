Matthes: I mean, you can look again and all these idiots on social media, I didn't say he can't win. I didn't say he can't podium or win races. I said he can win races and he can get on the box and all of that. I'm not counting that part out. I never said that. So, when everybody says, "This race should have been a third. This should have been a third." It was a second. He didn't even win. He rode great. He rode amazing. I'm not taking anything away, but he was old Eli Tomac. But does old Eli Tomac maybe win. Does he catch Jett and Cooper Webb? Maybe? I mean, we've seen Eli Tomac put on all-time rides, Carmichael-level rides and this one should have been a third. But hey, he still rode great. But just there is an example of maybe the old Eli Tomac wins this thing?

Weege: From a crash? I don't think so.

Matthes: I don't know. I don't know.

Weege: I feel like the fundamental argument this week is... so JT, Steve is saying this isn't just that Tomac needed time and now he's had enough time and now he's figuring it out and now he's putting together. Steve's thesis here is that you're gonna see this a couple of times here and there throughout the year, but it won't happen enough for him to win the title. JT, do you think this is a sign that he has turned the corner and we're gonna see a lot of this now?

Matthes: Obviously he does, right?

JT: I've been saying from the very beginning that don't judge Eli off of January. Don't judge him early. It's gonna take too long. You can't stay off the bike for five months and be your best right away. Like, I've never seen it in my entire life. This doesn't happen that way. And I was not shocked to see Eli struggle early on. I'm not saying he's gonna win the title. I'm just saying to count him out after six races to me is a mistake. It is a mistake. And I think this weekend was a very powerful message of like, you don't think that guy is still there and you don't think he can make up points? These guys aren't infallible. It's not like somebody's running away and has four wins on the season or is like, clearly the best guy. It's been all over the map, and we run that parody graphic every week [on TV] for good reason because the points are all over the place. So, to me saying that Tomac can't make up 13 points and we're not even halfway? Like, I don't even have a response to that.

Matthes: Again, again though, you don't get it.

JT: Clearly, I don’t.

Matthes: He's not second in the points, 13 points back.

JT: But it doesn’t matter! It's 13 points, is all that matters. That doesn't matter.

Matthes: No, no, no, no. There's other racers ahead of him that have gathered more points in seven rounds.

JT: It doesn’t matter, Steve. To win the title, it doesn't matter. It's 13 or zero. It doesn't matter if there's 75 people or one if you’re pass fail on winning the championship. All that matters is the points in between first and whatever place he is in.