It's finally here! Triumph Motorcycles hosted their global media introduction to their new motocross machine, the TF 250-X, early this week at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida. Test guru Kris Keefer along with PulpMX's Steve Matthes took to the track for several hours to break in the new machine and offer feedback about what consumers can expect about this bike. Hear them discuss the engine package, chassis feel, components, and more after riding the bike in Florida.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Triumph TF 250-X