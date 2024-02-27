“I was feeling great and was kind of just going through the laps and kind of relaxing. I just kinda got sent right on that one into the Tuff Blox. And it went bad. I almost got it back to being good again, being right behind Cooper [Webb] and then going bad again with the [second] crash and hitting Vince [Friese]. So, things to learn from this one, ups and downs, but thankfully the starts are what they are again with getting good starts and hopefully we can continue them on to Daytona. But, no, gotta go back, watch some footage, see what I need to learn on and then hopefully try and come back to Daytona and not make those mistakes.”

Remember making mistakes is just part of the learning curve of all rookies, even the phenoms. One of the true tests for Jett is about to start, now that we are moving into the meat of the season, he is about to see just how long and grueling a 450SX season can be. No month-long breaks to let the body rest like in the 250’s.

We asked him if the longer schedule is catching up to him at all.

“I feel pretty good so far," he said. "I'm excited. It's kind of, I feel like it's an exciting learning curve right now for me, because I feel like there are a lot more experienced people who really shine now [at this point in the season]. So, I'm looking forward to it.”

After a fifth-place finish in Glendale, Hunter was able to prove that result wasn’t a fluke by backing it up with another fifth place in Arlington.

“You know, you put in a lot of work, so it's a kick in the nuts when you're putting all this work in and you're not exactly seeing it translate into a race result," Hunter said. "So, it's cool to see that. This main event compared to last round at Glendale's main event, the result ended up being the same, but it felt like a lot more interesting and exciting tonight than it did at Glendale.”