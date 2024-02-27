Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Full Schedule

Host Grindstone Kawasaki Signs Max Sanford For Remainder of Supercross

February 27, 2024 10:10am | by:
The following press release is from the Host Grindstone Kawasaki team:

Host Grindstone Kawasaki Signs Max Sanford for the Rest of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Season

After Dylan Walsh had an unfortunate accident at A1, the team decided to do a fill in with Max Sanford. After a successful past five rounds and Sanford making all main events, the team has decided to sign Max for the rest of the 2024 SX season. This makes the team a two-rider assault for Host Grindstone Kawasaki.

“Max has a work ethic that’s difficult to find these days in this sport. So seeing this type of character alone side Walsh was something I couldn’t turn away!” Says Cari Schehr Team owner and trainer of Host Grindstone.

Looking forward to what Seattle has in store!

