Everyone has a natural tendency to swing a bat or golf club either left handed or right handed, but what about top athletes in Monster Energy AMA Supercross when they lean into a jump face to perform a scrub? We asked reigning 450SX champion Chase Sexton this question along with Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, Carson Mumford, Christian Craig, Jalek Swoll, and Coty Schock which way is their preferred direction to lean. We also hit them with their ideal location to sit to watch a supercross race, and whether or not they've ever quite got that "perfect" qualifying lap.

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the