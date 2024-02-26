Video highlights from the seventh round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the seventh round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

After a crash from Kawasaki's Austin Forkner, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his first ever AMA Supercross 250SX main event win of his career two rounds into his second season. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium.

In the 450SX main event, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the race win after a late crash from race leader Jett Lawrence (Honda). Webb claimed his 23rd career 450SX win as Eli Tomac (Yamaha) recovered from an early mistake on his own and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rode home a third-place finish.

Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Arlington Supercross.

Arlington Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights