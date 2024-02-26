Watch: Arlington Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the seventh round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the seventh round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
After a crash from Kawasaki's Austin Forkner, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his first ever AMA Supercross 250SX main event win of his career two rounds into his second season. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium.
In the 450SX main event, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the race win after a late crash from race leader Jett Lawrence (Honda). Webb claimed his 23rd career 450SX win as Eli Tomac (Yamaha) recovered from an early mistake on his own and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rode home a third-place finish.
Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Arlington Supercross.
Arlington Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 7 - 250 destacados en español
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 7 - 450 destacados en español
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #7: Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 7 – Arlington
"I Was Ready to Battle" - Haiden Deegan | Arlington SX Post-Race Reaction
Weege Show: Arlington Recap with Brayton and More
Overall Results
Arlington - 250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:23.165
|21 Laps
|46.010
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:30.278
|+7.113
|46.135
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Tom Vialle
|16:32.810
|+9.645
|46.345
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:34.207
|+11.042
|46.106
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Pierce Brown
|16:36.020
|+12.855
|46.208
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 24, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|20:52.193
|27 Laps
|45.474
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|20:55.161
|+2.968
|45.388
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|20:57.077
|+4.884
|45.438
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|21:00.096
|+7.903
|45.147
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:10.496
|+18.303
|45.765
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|38
|2
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|34
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|32
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|32
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|31
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|135
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|128
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|127
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|122