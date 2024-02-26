Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 7 (of 17) - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
Supercross
Arlington - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 24, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:23.165
|21 Laps
|46.010
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:30.278
|+7.113
|46.135
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Tom Vialle
|16:32.810
|+9.645
|46.345
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:34.207
|+11.042
|46.106
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Pierce Brown
|16:36.020
|+12.855
|46.208
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|6
|Max Anstie
|16:37.062
|+13.897
|46.091
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Chance Hymas
|16:47.092
|+23.927
|46.008
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Coty Schock
|16:50.449
|+27.284
|46.823
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Guillem Farres
|16:52.090
|+28.925
|46.799
|Barcelona. Spain, CT
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|16:57.848
|+34.683
|46.611
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Arlington - 450SX Main EventFebruary 24, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|20:52.193
|27 Laps
|45.474
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|20:55.161
|+2.968
|45.388
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|20:57.077
|+4.884
|45.438
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|21:00.096
|+7.903
|45.147
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:10.496
|+18.303
|45.765
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Chase Sexton
|21:12.452
|+20.259
|45.222
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Justin Cooper
|21:13.930
|+21.737
|45.385
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Ken Roczen
|21:18.157
|+25.964
|45.891
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:19.844
|+27.651
|46.104
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Jason Anderson
|21:40.673
|+48.480
|45.333
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|38
|2
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|34
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|32
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|32
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|31
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|29
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|27
|8
|Guillem Farres
|Barcelona. Spain, CT
|27
|9
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|26
|10
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|25
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|135
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|128
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|127
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|122
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|118
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|116
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|93
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|86
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|75
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|106
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|101
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|87
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|74
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|67
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|65
|8
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|63
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|58
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|56
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 1 (of 13)
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|25
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|21
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|18
|5
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|16
|6
|Angus J Riordan
|Australia
|15
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|14
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|13
|9
|Grant Davis
|12
|10
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|11
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus J Riordan
|Australia
|30
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|25
|3
|Grant Davis
|21
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|18
|5
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|16
|6
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|15
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|14
|8
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|13
|9
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|12
|10
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|11
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|30
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|25
|3
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|21
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|18
|5
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|16
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|15
|7
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|14
|8
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|13
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|30
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|25
|3
|Brandy Richards
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|16
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|15
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|14
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|13
|9
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|12
|10
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|11
Other Championship Standings
AMA Arenacross
Through Round 10 (of 14)
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles