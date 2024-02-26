A glance at this year's Arlington Supercross makes it look much like those in the past, with Cooper Webb sneaking off with a close victory (he's the all-time leader for wins at AT&T Stadium, with six victories). But this one actually wasn't the same. Webb was against the ropes in qualifying and his heat, even more so than usual even though Webb is not known for qualifying speed, and in the main, he most likely wasn't going to get to leader Jett Lawrence. Then Lawrence crashed, and Webb found himself having to fend off a challenge from behind, which is the opposite of how these races usually unfold. Could Jett have pulled a last-lap pass on the master of the last-lap pass? We'll never know, because Jett ran into the back of lapped rider Vince Friese.

It doesn't matter, anyway, because the results show Webb as the winner and now just three points behind Lawrence in the standings. He spoke about all of it in the post-race press conference.

It was a rough night for you. I want you to talk about that because it ended in fantastic fashion. But start with kind of the hardships you face and then take us through what it means to get this win here in your house in Arlington.

Cooper Webb: Yeah, like I said, it was a tough day, qualifying wasn't great. And then in, in the heat race, you know, I got a great start and just went backwards. So, just struggling with the track a little bit and my myself. It was good to really turn it around. I was pretty down after the heat. So it was good to just flip the switch and go and be competitive in the main event, [but] by no means that I think I would go and win. But I wanted to regroup and got a good start and put myself in a great position, and I rode a solid main behind Jett and, you know, obviously got a little bit of a gift there, but we were trying to catch him there at the end and then, you know, we were close. So who knows if maybe the pressure got [to him] there. But, either way, I'll take it. And man, it just feels awesome.