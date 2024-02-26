We've seen your progress for your rookie year last year. Did you expect this all to come so quickly? Like, I think, two years ago at this point, what you're prepping to race to spring nationals in the B class. Walk us through how quickly things have happened for you and how you've been able to make such quick gains.

Yeah, definitely. It's all part of the plan, man. My dad has set me on a great path and we've worked together really hard on consistency, and mental. A lot of it's mental, grit and I was raised like that. I was raised to have a lot of grit, no quit and not take any crap. So that's just kind of what's built in me and I felt like that's helped a lot with my upbringing in the rookie season. So, obviously had a nice consistent rookie season, which that was honestly best case scenario for me. I was able to build a lot and honestly bring it into the supercross season even though we had a little hiccup before the season. We had another thing thrown at us, too, with a new bike. So that's kind of building that back up too. Just started on that for preseason and then not getting much time on it. So, yeah, continuously working on suspension, working on the bike, getting it better with the team and it's progressing good.

You mentioned your dad and obviously the path that he kind of planned out for you. Just talk about your relationship with him. You know, sometimes when guys turn pro, the relationship with their family gets a little bit bumpy, but obviously he's been a huge support, your whole family has been, but your dad's been right there.

Yeah, definitely. I think the part where some guys go wrong is thinking they're better than their dad. And you gotta understand that he's your dad, you gotta listen to him and he knows. He's been through it, especially my dad. I'll tell you he's been through it. So, he definitely has good guidance for me. And, I mean, sometimes you have like different thoughts or whatever, but in the end you ended up agreeing with him. He's usually, right. So it's just you gotta get along with your dad in this sport and you'll pursue pretty far.

I guess you're a big proponent of mental strength and you really pride yourself on the mental side of this game. You basically crash out of the first race. Essentially. We've not seen many dudes win a championship [after that], it can be done, but not many guys have done it. So, what process are you going through to try and eliminate that? And then on a night like this, you win the main and just solidify. Like I'm doing every bit of mental work I'm doing is going right.

Sometimes in your head you're like, oh dude, maybe this championship is over and then I walk out my door and look at my goals and I'm like, “No, it ain't, you know, we gotta get back to work and it's only the first round.” There's I got plenty of time and like, dude, after this round, I'm seven points behind the lead. Like that's if I would have got that at the first round, I would have been happy with it to have it at the second round. Seven points behind the red plate, that's nice. I'm, I'm happy with that. We can build from that. But yeah, I have a dream and I'm chasing it and I'm trying to get there quick.