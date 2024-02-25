Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Racer X Films: Arlington Post-Race Reaction

February 25, 2024 1:10am | by:

The 2024 Arlington Supercross is in the books and it was a wild one to say the least. After the race was over, we caught up with 250SX main event winner Haiden Deegan, as well as Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence who both crashed on the last lap of the 450SX main event. Then we chat with Seth Hammaker, Pierce Brown, Coty Schock, Henry Miller, Shane McElrath, Gage Linville, and Ryder Floyd about their nights as well.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

