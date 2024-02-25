Racer X Films: Arlington Post-Race Reaction
February 25, 2024 1:10am | by: Kellen Brauer
The 2024 Arlington Supercross is in the books and it was a wild one to say the least. After the race was over, we caught up with 250SX main event winner Haiden Deegan, as well as Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence who both crashed on the last lap of the 450SX main event. Then we chat with Seth Hammaker, Pierce Brown, Coty Schock, Henry Miller, Shane McElrath, Gage Linville, and Ryder Floyd about their nights as well.
Film/edit: Kellen Brauer