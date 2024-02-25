Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Full Schedule

Austin Forkner: Back and Shoulder Injuries after Brutal Crash

February 25, 2024 10:50pm | by:
Austin Forkner: Back and Shoulder Injuries after Brutal Crash

Coming into the second round of the 2024 East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Austin Forkner held the points lead, and then took off with the lead early in the main event. He then suffered a massive crash in a rhythm section, when he came up short on a table top and then bounced into the face of the next obstacle, which ejected him off the bike and off of the track.

We now have some updates on Forkner, as Kawasaki posted that he has "a spine and scapula injury." From the social media account of Austin's father, Mike, we got more detail, which is posted below.

Forkner's wife also posted that Austin will have a more extensive update to post tomorrow. The entire racing community wishes him the best in his recovery.

Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now