Jett Lawrence leads the 450SX standings after a third place finish in Glendale two weeks ago leaped him over KTM's Chase Sexton. Sexton has been dealing with a bone bruise in his hand since crashing in practice before Glendale and says he's not 100 percent yet, but does feel much better going into this weekend than he did two weeks ago. Seven riders in the 450SX standings are separated by just 17 points and it's still the closest the series has ever been through six rounds now.

In the 250SX East Region Championship, they are coming off two weekends off after their opening round in Detroit happened all the way back on February 3rd. Austin Forkner won the opener over Max Anstie and Daxton Bennick, while a handful of championship favorites crashed in the first turn and were left with terrible results. Many riders like Haiden Deegan, Cameron McAdoo, Tom Vialle, and Seth Hammaker will be looking for a rebound in a huge way today in Arlington.

Practice will begin shortly and we'll be providing updates all day long as to what happens in each session. Be sure to check the broadcast schedule below to find out when Race Day Live and the evening broadcast begins. Let's go racing in Texas!