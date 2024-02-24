Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
450SX Entry List
450SX Entry List
Injured Shoulder Rules Evan Ferry Out of Arlington Supercross

February 24, 2024 12:45pm | by:
Injured Shoulder Rules Evan Ferry Out of Arlington Supercross

The following press release is from Triumph Racing:

Supercross rookie Evan Ferry has frustratingly been ruled out of the Arlington Supercross – round two of the 250SX East series – following a fall during the event’s press day, yesterday.

During press day inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Ferry fell, resulting in an injury to his right shoulder. Initially, Evan and the team were hopeful that he would be able to compete in the event, but following medical examinations, it became clear that he was unable to take part in today's proceedings.

Evan will seek further medical investigation and advice from his personal doctor on Monday to confirm what the prognosis will be.

Everyone at Triumph Racing wishes Evan all the very best for a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him back on track soon.

Bobby Hewitt – Triumph Racing Team Principal:

“Obviously, this is a huge disappointment for Evan and the whole Triumph Racing team. Evan had a really rough time of things at the opening round of the 250SX East series, getting taken out in the first corner of the main event, so we were really hoping that this weekend he’d be able to show what he’s capable of. Sadly, that’s not going to be the case, which is a huge shame for Evan. Everyone in the team wishes him all the best for a speedy recovery and we hope to have a more detailed update on the situation when he’s seen his doctor on Monday.” 

