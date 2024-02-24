The following press release is from Triumph Racing:

Supercross rookie Evan Ferry has frustratingly been ruled out of the Arlington Supercross – round two of the 250SX East series – following a fall during the event’s press day, yesterday.

During press day inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Ferry fell, resulting in an injury to his right shoulder. Initially, Evan and the team were hopeful that he would be able to compete in the event, but following medical examinations, it became clear that he was unable to take part in today's proceedings.

Evan will seek further medical investigation and advice from his personal doctor on Monday to confirm what the prognosis will be.

Everyone at Triumph Racing wishes Evan all the very best for a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him back on track soon.

Bobby Hewitt – Triumph Racing Team Principal: