Arenacross
Reno
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Christian Craig Out for Arlington Supercross

February 24, 2024 10:30am | by:
While the seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross today in Texas will bring back two riders to the field, we will also see one rider sit this round out. Ty Masterpool and Grant Harlan with both make their respective season debuts in the 450SX Class as Christian Craig will sit out the Arlington Supercross.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider took to Instagram this morning to announce he will sit out today’s racing due to a lingering elbow injury.

His post (below) said the following:

“Bummed to say I will be missing the race today in Dallas. I've been dealing with elbow pain that's progressively getting worse since the season started. I've tried to push through it but unfortunately, it's to the point where I can't hang on after a few laps. Going to get some scans done and see what's going on.”

Through six rounds, Craig sits 15th in the 450SX standings with finishes of 20-14-20-14-13-12.

