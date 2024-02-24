While the seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross today in Texas will bring back two riders to the field, we will also see one rider sit this round out. Ty Masterpool and Grant Harlan with both make their respective season debuts in the 450SX Class as Christian Craig will sit out the Arlington Supercross.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider took to Instagram this morning to announce he will sit out today’s racing due to a lingering elbow injury.

His post (below) said the following:

“Bummed to say I will be missing the race today in Dallas. I've been dealing with elbow pain that's progressively getting worse since the season started. I've tried to push through it but unfortunately, it's to the point where I can't hang on after a few laps. Going to get some scans done and see what's going on.”

Through six rounds, Craig sits 15th in the 450SX standings with finishes of 20-14-20-14-13-12.