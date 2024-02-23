Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Arlington Preview with Forkner and More

February 23, 2024 6:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to get an update on 250 East riders who were caught in that massive first-turn crash at their opening round a few weeks ago, plus others. After chats with Seth Hammaker, Nick Romano, Evan Ferry, Jalek Swoll, Guillem Ferres and Austin Forkner, we get an update on Cameron McAdoo and Chase Sexton's status, and an overall look on how the 450 class has changed this year. Everyone is feeling good, so the line between a good night and a bad night is much closer. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy!

Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now