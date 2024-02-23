Jason Weigandt walks and talks to get an update on 250 East riders who were caught in that massive first-turn crash at their opening round a few weeks ago, plus others. After chats with Seth Hammaker, Nick Romano, Evan Ferry, Jalek Swoll, Guillem Ferres and Austin Forkner, we get an update on Cameron McAdoo and Chase Sexton's status, and an overall look on how the 450 class has changed this year. Everyone is feeling good, so the line between a good night and a bad night is much closer. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy!