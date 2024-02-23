Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back and so is Phil Nicoletti. This week the philanderer of philth tackles weighty subjects like supercross starts, appearing in vlogs, and wetting his beak in champagne.
As always, if you have a question for the double-bird phlipping maestro, send it to Phil@racerxonline.com and it might be featured right here.
Hey Phil,
We all know starts are absolutely crucial in SX. What percentage of weekly practice time do most pros spend on practicing starts (in all sorts of conditions)? It seems odd that top guys still mess up starts due to ruts, lack of traction, dirt condition, etc., when they can ride the same track lap after lap perfectly even though the conditions are changing more than conditions on the start. Is it still just a big mental game? Thanks for inspiring us old guys!
-Canada
Canada,
To be a good starter is an art. It’s knowing you have the confidence, but at the same time being able to read the dirt. It’s all about being able to hit your shift points and clutch release. It’s all about navigating the first corner. There are so many things to putting together a good start. Now with the grates it’s closed that gap a little more from the good starters to the bad starters, because the grate limits a huge variable, DIRT! I miss the days of setting a start map based on which type of dirt was behind and in front of the gate. Now it’s just one map fits all. I myself on average do about five starts a day, especially after I have my start map locked in and whatnot after preseason testing. But I know I can roll around the first corner in a decent starting position, so I don’t overthink my starts. Even if I don’t holeshot my practice starts, I’m okay with it. As long as my clutch release and everything else feels good, then I’m good.
-Phil
Phil,
I’m a big fan of the ClubMX, “Every Second Counts” YouTube content. It looks like you guys are pulling over 100k views per episode, which is a solid number and I believe meets the criteria for monetization. You are clearly a star in the vlog, and there is no denying the draw you have with your fan base. Is Brandon (Haas) giving you a cut of the action? Is your accessibility and willingness to participate in the vlog part of your contract, or are you just being a team player?
-Jim
Jim,
Solid question. The YouTube is a Club gig. Our film guy, Ripper Rob, put a lot of work into making it all work. But as far as a cut of the action, nahh. If I did, I’d give my extra money to Ripper Rob for showing what goes on with the day-to-day bullshit. Some videos do better than others, but I feel it’s more fun to see the normal day-to-day stuff than just race day speeches and seriousness. We have so many arguments and laughs throughout the week that it kind of trumps race day stuff in my opinion. Just like any triathlete vlog I watch on YouTube that’s non moto. I enjoy watching the leadup to shit more than the actual race. So having Ripper Rob there to film on a Tuesday is cool. Most teams have a content provision clause in them of some sort for marketing. But a vlog is only as good as the people in it. Some vlogs I don’t even bother watching with some riders because they put me to sleep and are boring AF. So if people watch the vlogs because of me, that’s awesome. If not, then I don’t really give a shit, but it’s a nice way to show the sport. But that market is quite saturated.
-Phil
Phil,
When you got the hole shot a couple of weeks back, why didn't you just go about two-tenths of a second faster per lap? You would have made the top step and been drinking champagne. Do you not like champagne?
-Perplexed in California
Perplexed,
I only needed two-tenths of a second a lap quicker, huh? I wish it was that simple. Always a day late and a dollar short around here. That champagne probably tastes like shit, but I would have no problem drinking it. Like I said once before, I was fine with my lap times in that race. I had a big enough gap on Garrett [Marchbanks] and was just managing my bike. The lapper incident really took the wind outta the sails. When that happened I really wish the race was 15 minutes because they had cut it to 10 minutes. If that was the case I would have been fine because Garrett’s bike wasn’t gonna make it. He had went full send. When he was next to me his bike sounded like his bike was grinding asphalt, haha. If he had to do another lap I might have been back in business!
-Phil