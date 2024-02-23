Racerhead #8

Triumph Week (Keefer)

On Monday, Steve and I will finally be able to fill you in on the new Triumph TF 250-X. Triumph is hosting the motocross media at the famous Gatorback Cycle Park to allow us to spend a full day of testing/riding the new machine. Yes, I have ridden it before, but it will actually be nice to talk about the machine more openly as it has been a long time coming. The evolution of the TF 250-X has been a long process, but Triumph has one shot to get this thing right and next week will be the time a lot of the motocross world has been waiting for. Post-test on Monday, Matthes will also be doing a live PulpMX Show from the host hotel Monday night, so make sure to tune in at 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday, February 26. We are looking to get RC, Ivan Tedesco as well as other media members on the show to discuss the machine and how Matthes handled the 250 four-stroke. Look for a full video review right here on Racerxonline.com next week as I am sure Matthes and I will argue about something on the TF 250-X.

’24 Yamaha Cross Country Intro (Mitch Kendra)

Speaking of bike tests, I am fresh off of one from last week myself! Jason Weigandt, Matt Rice, and I, as well as a handful of other media outlets, were flown out to South Carolina for two full days of riding three bikes from the 2024 Yamaha cross country lineup: the YZ125X, YZ250X, and YZ450FX. Randy Hawkins’ facility in South Carolina–complete with both a moto track and woods loops–was the perfect testing area for us to get comfortable on all three bikes and provide some insight.

The updated 2024 YZ450FX was the main focus of the event, as that bike has the most amount of changes. The ’24 YZ450FX took on the new significant changes the 2023 YZ450F that Eli Tomac raced in AMA Supercross last year (engine, frame and chassis, suspension, rider triangle, etc.). But then Yamaha took that machine and made the cross country model more off-road friendly (softer suspension, wide ratio gearing in transmission, different mapping, 18-inch rear wheel, kick stand, full coverage skid plate, and more).

The key thing with this YZ450FX model is we had all sorts of different skillsets and builds on the bikes and yet everyone was able to have fun and feel comfortable. Built for going almost 100 MPH on dusty desert roads on the West Coast but also designed for going five to ten MPH through tight trees, deep ruts, puddles on the East Coast, this bike can do both without major changes. The softer suspension had us comfortable on both the moto track in the woods loop and engine maps (plus the updated Yamaha tuner app) allow you to easy adjust engine characteristics to fit your personal preferences. Say your buddy wants to hop on and spin some laps on your YZ450FX, even though he is a different speed and skillset and build than you. Set the sag (and adjust the clickers if need be) and toss in a different map and boom, chances are he would feel right at home pretty quickly! That versatility is huge, especially for someone like me who does enough motocross AND woods riding. I want a general setup in the middle so I can go from one discipline to the other the following day without having to make a ton of changes to my machine. Let’s face it, all bikes are good nowadays. But the versatility of the YZ450FX we tested is what stands out to me.

And while the two-stroke models we rode did not have a ton of changes to them, they sure were fun to ride both out in the moto track, enduro style open fields, and hopping through the woods! Watch our Racer X video below and stay tuned for my full write-up on Kris Keefer’s website.