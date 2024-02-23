Results Archive
How to Watch: Arlington

How to Watch Arlington

February 23, 2024 8:00am
by:

On Saturday, the seventh round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Arlington Supercross will also be the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Note: the 450SX heats will race first, followed by the 250SX heats. The 450SX LCQ will race first, followed by the 250SX LCQ. But the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event. Therefore, the night show will start and end with the 450SX Class.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Arlington Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Arlington Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

After the first round Big Buck GNCC last weekend, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action at the round two Wild Boar GNCC in Florida on March 2 and 3.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 24
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 24 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 24 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 24 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 24 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      February 26 - 1:00 PM
      CNBC
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 117
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 111
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 108
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 107
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 106
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 25
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 22
3Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 20
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 18
5Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 17
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Arlington Supercross

Arlington Supercross Race Center

Arlington Supercross Injury Report

Arlington Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Revised: February 13 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo 		Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List
Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Revised: February 16 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
6 Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin 		Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List

Other Info

AT&T Stadium
Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Tickets

Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.

Track Map

The Arlington SX track layout.
The Arlington SX track layout. SupercrossLIVE

Animated Track Map

Courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 24
    AT&T Stadium
    Arlington, TX United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CST)
    Saturday
    11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    11:30am 11:30am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    11:40am 11:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    11:58am 11:58am Track Maintenance
    12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:50pm 12:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:30pm 1:30pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1
    1:45pm 1:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:55pm 1:55pm Track Maintenance
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:05pm 3:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:20pm 3:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:45pm 3:45pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2
    4:00pm 4:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:10pm 4:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:20pm 4:20pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:04pm 6:04pm 450SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:18pm 6:18pm 450SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:34pm 6:34pm 250SX Heat 1
    6:48pm 6:48pm 250SX Heat 2
    7:02pm 7:02pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes)
    7:08pm 7:08pm Track Maintenance
    7:20pm 7:20pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:32pm 7:32pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:39pm 7:39pm Intermission
    7:50pm 7:50pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    7:55pm 7:55pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:12pm 8:12pm 250SX Victory Circle
    8:23pm 8:23pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    8:28pm 8:28pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:50pm 8:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
Arlington Supercross Schedule
