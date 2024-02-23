On Saturday, the seventh round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Arlington Supercross will also be the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship.
Note: the 450SX heats will race first, followed by the 250SX heats. The 450SX LCQ will race first, followed by the 250SX LCQ. But the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event. Therefore, the night show will start and end with the 450SX Class.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Arlington Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Arlington Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
After the first round Big Buck GNCC last weekend, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action at the round two Wild Boar GNCC in Florida on March 2 and 3.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|117
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|111
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|108
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|107
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|106
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|25
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|22
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|20
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|18
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|17
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 24, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Arlington - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 24, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|37
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Other Info
AT&T Stadium
Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (CST) Saturday 11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group A Free Practice 11:30am 11:30am 250SX Group A Free Practice 11:40am 11:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice 11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group C Free Practice 11:58am 11:58am Track Maintenance 12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:30pm 1:30pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1 1:45pm 1:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:55pm 1:55pm Track Maintenance 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:05pm 3:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:20pm 3:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:45pm 3:45pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2 4:00pm 4:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:10pm 4:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:20pm 4:20pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies 6:04pm 6:04pm 450SX Heat 1 6:18pm 6:18pm 450SX Heat 2 6:34pm 6:34pm 250SX Heat 1 6:48pm 6:48pm 250SX Heat 2 7:02pm 7:02pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes) 7:08pm 7:08pm Track Maintenance 7:20pm 7:20pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:32pm 7:32pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:39pm 7:39pm Intermission 7:50pm 7:50pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:55pm 7:55pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:12pm 8:12pm 250SX Victory Circle 8:23pm 8:23pm 450SX Sighting Lap 8:28pm 8:28pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:50pm 8:50pm 450SX Victory Circle