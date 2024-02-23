Yeehaw! We're back to racing this weekend for round seven of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this weekend inside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. We caught up with Chase Sexton, Christian Craig, Carson Mumford, Coty Schock, Jalek Swoll, Tom Vialle, and Seth Hammaker on press day ahead of the race to hear what they had to say about returning to racing this weekend.

