Alpinestars Drops Limited Edition Dress Whites: Tropical Collection

The following press release is from Alpinestars:

Round 7 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington brings us the Military Appreciation Round, a fan and rider favorite, that will see riders hit the track in military-inspired gear and graphics, offering tribute to their teams and to the heroes of our nation.

Inspired by the Tropical Navy Uniforms of years past, 2024 sees Alpinestars unveil its newest Limited Edition 'Dress Whites | Tropical' kit, paying homage to these heroes. Featuring a race-level Techstar Jersey and Pants with matching Tech 10 Boots, this Limited Edition release is a special addition to past military-inspired kits and will be worn by leading stars Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, Jason Anderson, Justin Cooper, and Hunter Lawrence when they touch down in Arlington on race day.

The Dress Whites | Tropical design combines a unique military style and elegance with luxurious premium gold accents, logos, and Alpinestars wordmarks. A fitting tribute to Alpinestars’ world-renowned team of athletes, the combination of white, navy blue, and gold color accents has long been considered a visual representation of both courage and perseverance, two attributes these riders share heavily with the military heroes of this country.

Get ready to salute these riders as they pay homage to legends past and present in Arlington, battling it out on track for Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship in one of the most sophisticated kits to grace the sport in recent years.

For more information, visit www.alpinestars.com.